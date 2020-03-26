Polaroid Now review: a revival that's light on features

%MINIFYHTML40323db5d49d0500b989e17226a7562911% %MINIFYHTML40323db5d49d0500b989e17226a7562912%

The Polaroid brand has been through a lot in the last 10 years. After the company announced that it was abandoning its instant film format, the Impossible Project resurrected it in 2011 and sold reverse-engineered films alongside the Polaroid Spirit 600 camera at Urban Outfitters. Later in 2017, the Impossible Project brought the brand back in the form of "Polaroid Originals,quot; with a camera called OneStep 2, followed by OneStep Plus in 2018.

Now we have closed the loop: Polaroid Originals has reclaimed the classic Polaroid brand. And to celebrate, he's launching a new $ 99 camera called Polaroid Now. Like OneStep 2 and OneStep Plus, this model works with I-Type film (the type of film that Project Impossible reverse-engineered from the Polaroid factory and continues to produce). And if you're willing to pay a premium, it will also work with classic battery-powered 600-format packages.

Unlike the company's latest cameras, the Polaroid Now doesn't care about multiple lenses or superfluous connectivity features. Instead, it has an autofocus system that detects the subject, then deftly glides on a 35mm or 40mm lens depending on the distance from the subject to the camera. Polaroid claims that in this way the camera can focus on the correct subject, be it a portrait or a landscape shot.

As expected, this camera has a viewfinder to look at. It also features a more accurate flash than previous Polaroid Classic models. Polaroid says the camera takes lighting conditions into account to adjust the tone of the flash. If you don't want to use the flash, there is a button next to the yellow power button that turns it off for each shot. For continuous shooting without a flash, just tap that button twice.

In terms of other notable features, the Polaroid Now has an automatic timer mode and a double exposure mode. Both are activated with the same button; double tap to activate double exposure. The camera is rechargeable via a Micro USB port on its side, and the company claims it can last up to 15 film packs, each containing eight sheets of instant film. To insert a package, simply open the film door by pressing a button on the side of the camera.

Polaroid loaned me a review unit for the Polaroid Now camera, along with two packs of film to shoot: a color Type I pack and a black and white pack. As simple as using this camera was, it didn't work well with the shots you wanted to make. Whether I shot in natural light or in my relatively dim basement studio, prints always came out blurry. It was as if the autofocus system didn't work and if the flash was on it didn't make a difference in the photo result.

Some of the photos I took have that characteristic warm, nostalgic look that I was intended to capture in Polaroid's instant film format. But most of them seem like a fuzzy and fuzzy memory (even though I just took the photos), and the movie takes a long time to process (around 10 to 15 minutes). In Polaroid's defense, shooting with analog film is something that takes practice, and I don't have much experience with that. And the costly trial and error process is part of what makes it fun and rewarding.

That said, I put it to the test by whoever had put any camera on, although since the cost per shot was about $ 2, I thought twice and three times before committing to taking a photo. I took low-light photos with and without flash, photos trying to test different zoom levels, and complicated compositions, such as shooting at night through a wire fence. A Polaroid rep shared some reasons why some of my photos might not turn out as intended.

They said this camera offers the best results indoors with the flash on; otherwise, long exposure to compensate for low light can cause blurry photos if you are not completely still. As for why the chain link fence photo below has a chemical stain on the side, it's because I didn't get the camera away from the fence fast enough, so the photo bent a bit on the way out. These were beginner mistakes, and I got better with the camera as I took more photos with it. But after 16 photos, he had burned around $ 30 in movies with just a few that he would consider guardians.



Poor results aside, this camera isn't quite as ambitious as the OneStep Plus, the 2018 model. In the current model, Polaroid has removed the handy Bluetooth feature that allows you to use your phone as a remote shutter via an app. complementary. The new Polaroid Now has an automatic timer, but it may not give you enough time to set up the perfect selfie. Also, the older model allows you to manage double exposure through the app, while the newer model relies on a series of button presses that are not clearly stated in the instruction manual. I'm not saying that having those characteristics would have led me to take better photos, but they certainly would have helped me.

If you're looking for an instant film camera, Polaroid has a lot of work to do if you want to be among the ones we recommend. Fujifilm's Instax line of cameras dominates our guide to buying instant film cameras, and some of their models cost much less than the Polaroid Now and seem to produce more attractive photos.

Then again, maybe I just need to practice more.

Photography by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge