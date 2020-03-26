Pink reveals her failed job after a drunken haircut during coronavirus quarantine

%MINIFYHTML40be8e9bf483ca15aaf0c1f0762a22a811% %MINIFYHTML40be8e9bf483ca15aaf0c1f0762a22a812%

The singer of & # 39; Give Me a Reason & # 39; he jokingly says he's taking 'very, very bright ideas' when she drinks, leading her to cut her hair while practicing social distancing.

As the stars have been informing their fans what kept them busy during the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pink He has revealed that drinking and cutting hair were two of his chosen activities. But doing both at the same time apparently isn't a good idea, and the singer had to learn it the hard way.

On Tuesday, March 24, the mother of two visited Instagram to share a video revealing her failed haircut after drinking too much. "Haircuts and drink. Quarantine diaries," the video captioned, before offering its so-called "PSA."

Wearing a brightly colored beanie, she said in the video: "I don't know how much they've been drinking in this quarantine, but I've decided to make it a sport, and I wanted to share something I did last night."

"When I drink, I have very, very, very bright ideas and last night I had the idea," he jokingly shared. "I can cut my hair. I can cut my hair completely. Why have I been paying people all this time?"

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, took off her hat and revealed a shortcut with a bald patch over her right ear. He also shaved the hair above his ears, but unevenly, so his left side was cut lower than his right. "Look what I did," he said.

"What do you think? A good look?" he asked his fans. Mocking herself, she added, "I think I look pretty good. Am I giving you Alyssa Milano do you vibrate right now Charlize Theron? I do not know."

Despite her failed attempt to cut her hair, Pink doesn't hang the scissors completely. The hit maker "The Party Begins" said, "I could try to fix it tonight." He also blatantly advised his followers to do the same while they stayed home, as he said, "Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your hair. Fuck it."