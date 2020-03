McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The pilot of a small plane pulled away after the plane crashed into a golf course in McKinney on Wednesday afternoon.

A city official said the pilot's engine apparently died before "landing and turning,quot; at Westridge Golf Course.

%MINIFYHTML6d0e11a36015675ec83ffb86183bccc511% %MINIFYHTML6d0e11a36015675ec83ffb86183bccc512%

The pilot, who has not been identified, was the only person on board.

No other information has been made available at this time.