Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish: Your team that is not in the top six of the Premier League revealed | Football news





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done his best XI from outside the current top six in the Premier League

We asked Sky Sports readers to choose a team out of the current top six in the Premier League that could compete for the title.

Following from last week The debateWhen Joleon Lescott and John Hartson sided with him, we presented the same challenge to you.

And here is the XI you came up with!

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

The overwhelming choice between suits was Dean Henderson of Sheffield United. The Manchester United loan keeper has had an excellent campaign and was chosen by 52.5 percent of you.

The closest challengers were Nick Pope of Burnley (15.9 percent) and Bernd Leno (8.8 percent).

Defender: Max Aarons, Toby Alderweireld, Nathan Ake and Lucas Digne

Despite playing for Norwich, the lowest in the league, he was his most selected right-back with 38.8 percent, beating Hector Bellerin (22.8 percent) and Serge Aurier (5.8 percent).

The two center-backs were Nathan Ake of Bournemouth (46.9 percent) and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham (36.0 percent). They outplayed Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa (28.7 percent) and James Tarkowski of Burnley (20.5 percent).

And on the left side you have turned to Lucas Digne of Everton (50 percent), with Patrick van Aanholt (16.2 percent) of Crystal Palace as backup.

Midfield: Wilfried Zaha, Jack Grealish, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Heung-min Son

In the broad positions, you have chosen Tottenham's Heung-min Son (53.1 percent) and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace (44.1 percent), while Everton's Richarlison may feel somewhat unfortunate to lose, having been selected by 41.6 percent of you.

Aston Villa's talisman Jack Grealish (87.2 percent) was his star man, as he was chosen more than any other player, and was joined in midfield by Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure (22.6 percent). Declan Rice of West Ham (19.5 percent) and Dele Alli of Tottenham (14.5 percent) or other midfield options.

Attack: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane

Rounding out our lineup are two of the Premier League's star strikers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, of Arsenal, who was the second most chosen player overall behind Grealish, with 85.2 percent, and Harry Kane, of Tottenham, who was selected. by 53.6 percent of you.

Danny Ings of Southampton (27.6 percent) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton (21.8 percent) would be pushing those two for a place.