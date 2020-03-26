Pauley Perrette, "NCIS,quot; Fan Favorite, Returns to Up News Info in New Comedy "BROKE,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Broke arrives on Up News Info on Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET / PT with the series debut episode, "Pilot,quot;. Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette star in this new comedy about a suburban single mom, struggling to make ends meet, who finds that her estranged sister and her sister's outrageously wealthy husband need a place to live after the couple's money. runs out.

Jackie (Perrette), a suburban single mom to Sammy, is shocked when her separated sister, Elizabeth; Javier (Jamie Camil), his sister's Latino husband, scandalously rich and big-hearted. and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant / driver / friend, Luis, land at his door needing a place to live after Javier's father cuts them off. Although class differences can separate women, and the size of the home and the number of people living in it will test the limits of hospitality, the extended family bond may be exactly what they need.

Be sure to tune in Broke Starting April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.