Patrick Stewart Returns – Deadline

Editor's Note: the Star Trek: Picard Podcast is a weekly series of in-depth and informed discussions with the stars and the creative team behind the CBS All Access series on the ideas, strategies, and geopoetics behind the first 10-episode season of the science fiction drama led by Patrick Stewart. The podcast is sponsored by CBS All Access and Deadline's chief editor Dominic Patten.

"He has no idea where he is, because he has no idea what the future holds for him," says Sir Patrick Stewart of where the former captain of the Enterprise is at the end of the season. Star Trek: Picard Season 1 finale, which just dropped on CBS All Access. "Which I think makes the season 2 theme so exciting," he adds in our podcast today of where things could go for Picard and his team next.

With the first season of 10 episodes behind them, with thoughts for lost friends, a few verses from the poet Horatio, mortality, and this time from coronavirus, listen here to Sir Patrick and Picard EP Akiva Goldsman in "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2 ":

No extended recaps, but led by Oscar winner Goldsman, the two-part conclusion Picard In the end, Jean-Luc revitalizes and heads to the galaxy with Jeri Ryan, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Evan Evagora at the end. The way the 94-year-old Starfleet admiral got there on the Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman wrote ender is, of course, how Picard and William Shakespeare say "things like dreams."

Or as Sir Patrick says in this last podcast from the first season: "I decided that if there was ever a time to live, it was now."

As I said, take it as a listen and then join me in thanking all the Picard team and everyone at CBS Studios, especially Lauri Metrose, Jennifer Verti and Bonnie Kim. Also, a huge thanks to Sir Patrick, Akiva, Alex Kurtzman, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, Jason Zimmerman, Kristen Beyer, Michael Chabon, Jonathan Del Arco and Hanelle Culpepper for joining us on the podcast these past 10 weeks. And a big thanks to our amazing producer David Janove for all his great work.

Thanks for your attention.

