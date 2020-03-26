Patreon says more creators sign up for accounts than usual

%MINIFYHTML7a0c50a7424450f407de39f276122d0111% %MINIFYHTML7a0c50a7424450f407de39f276122d0112%

Patreon says the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have reached its platform. In a blog post today, the company said that more than 30,000 creators signed up for an account in the first weeks of March. These creators are likely independent artists who have been particularly affected by government restrictions on large gatherings, as well as restaurant and business closings.

The company also says that the average growth of new customers in the US The US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Italy increased 36.2 percent compared to February, which could suggest that people are looking for ways to support their favorite creators. The report does not provide any specific numbers on the number of users who have signed up in the past few weeks and instead only offers some charts and tables.

At the same time, the company has seen more people remove its promises, and "some,quot; of those people mentioned COVID-19 as the reason. Again, it doesn't provide concrete numbers or percentages, even in this case, though it notes that the increase in fan support outweighs people's cancellations.

Patreon's report is relatively expected during this time. Of course, as companies close, independent creators look for ways to recoup revenue, whether it's through live streams based on donations or continued support from members of services like Patreon. It's disheartening to hear that some people are canceling their memberships, but that also aligns with what we would expect. The economic outlook for the United States and the world is bleak right now, which is driving people to adjust their budgets. Patreon gives independent creators the power to reach their fans, but if those fans don't have a job, the platform is also at risk.