Parents of students with special needs facing unique challenges, some say LAUSD is not doing enough – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With the school closed until at least May, Marini and Tarik Smith face a special challenge as they work to homeschool their two children.

Marini is a full-time university professor and Tarik is a full-time school counselor.

"To be honest with you, our lives have been turned around," said Marini.

The Smiths have turned their dining room into a learning center, affectionately named Smith Academy, for their second grader Noah.

But homeschooling has proven more difficult for Colson, 6, who has a rare genetic condition that leaves him unable to speak or stand up.

"It has definitely been a challenge," said Marini. "We have so many unique needs around the house."

The Smiths are assisted by a nurse and Marini's mother, but Jenny Hontz, who works for the parent advocacy organization Speak UP, said LAUSD was not doing enough to support parents of children with special needs.

"Right now, not all children receive an equal education," he said. "It is very uneven."

LAUSD, which has focused on providing students with what they need to learn remotely, says on its website that it is "developing a plan to provide support to students."

Hontz said he spoke to Superintendent Austin Beutner a few weeks ago and hoped the district had a plan to support students with special needs within two weeks.