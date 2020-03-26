Our lives after the coronavirus pandemic | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML548285e26f709fb4e1d104c29d2852f611% %MINIFYHTML548285e26f709fb4e1d104c29d2852f612%

The new coronavirus pandemic is changing life as we know it.

More than a quarter of the world's 7.8 billion people are now largely confined to their homes, as governments tighten restrictions on movement and social contact in a bid to contain the virus.

In many parts of the world, borders are closed, airports, hotels and businesses closed, and school canceled. These unprecedented measures are tearing the social fabric of some societies and disrupting many economies, resulting in massive job losses and increasing the specter of widespread hunger.

Plus:

Much remains uncertain, but analysts say the pandemic and the steps we are taking to save us could permanently change the ways we live, work, worship and play in the future. Imagine that the post-pandemic world is key to ensuring that we change for the better, not the worse.

So what is the future like?

Al Jazeera asked experts in various fields, including medicine, psychology, economics, and technology, to evaluate:

As the "analog world,quot; falls into crisis, tech companies will become even more powerful

Andrew Keen is a commentator on the digital revolution and the author of five books, including How to Fix the Future. It is based in Berkeley, USA. USA

The physical analog world is being decimated, with traditional analog businesses including hotels, restaurants and planes in crisis. The digital world, however, is thriving. We survived this pandemic thanks to technology. Everyone is sitting at home, and their window to the world is through their smartphone. In the post-pandemic world, technology will be as ubiquitous as it is now, if not more so, and technology companies will be even more powerful and dominant.

They are the long-term beneficiaries of this crisis; not only the smallest companies like Zoom, but also the big players like Google, Apple, Facebook and Paypal, and not only American companies, but also Chinese ones. Before this, we saw a period when people were becoming more cynical and critical of technology. But, as the pandemic increases our dependence on technology, people will forget that hostility to Silicon Valley, at least in the short term.

We could also see increased government use of surveillance. It is a useful weapon to combat the virus, for example, countries like Israel are using smartphones to find out who has been where to track virus groups, but at the same time, such movements threaten to undermine individual freedom and privacy. This is nothing new, it only increases and accelerates the forces that have been at play for many years. In the future, it will affect not only our ability to hide from the camera, but also determine our socio-political rights.

Separately, this crisis will weaken an already weakened West and benefit China, as it was the first country to experience and emerge from the epidemic. The technocratic authoritarian model in China and East Asia, such as Singapore and, to some extent, South Korea, countries that are dealing more effectively with the virus, now seems more viable than the Western democratic one. And for people who care about freedom, privacy, and individual rights, the world after the coronavirus seems much more worrisome.

Less international cooperation; chaos and anarchy in fragile states

Andreas Krieg is an assistant professor at the School of Security Studies at King & # 39; s College, London, UK.

COVID-19 will advance the fourth industrial revolution and the digitization of all services, including public services. The relationship between community and state will become increasingly remote, so states are now expanding their remote control over civil society and private life. In the midst of COVID-19, the individual will be pressured enough to deliver basic civil liberties in exchange for security, altering the social contract in the liberal world.

By promising security, especially the authoritarians will exploit COVID-19 as a pretext to further contract public space and consume more powers to intervene in private life. Digital technology makes it possible to create subtle police states whereby state control is not as obvious as it might have been, as citizens could volunteer private data in hopes that the state can provide security.

Internationally, there will be less cooperation. The trend of nationalism and self-sufficiency will continue, especially as populists can exploit fear of the "external,quot; and "foreign." Most states are challenged in their economic, social and public health resilience.

The public health crisis exacerbates existing internal economic crises amid a global economic depression following the end of the COVID-19 crisis. Fragile states will be pushed into chaos and lawlessness, and there is a realistic possibility that some regimes will not survive COVID-19, as mass dissent toward the end of mass mortality will bring 100,000 to the streets to overthrow regimes whose Their legitimacy will be undermined by their inability to handle the crisis.

Lasting changes in our habits and values.

Pete Lunn directs the Behavioral Research Unit at the Institute for Economic and Social Research in Dublin, Ireland.

I suspect that many people will look back and see this as a time when things changed in their lives.

Many of our lives are habitual, and habits are very effective in helping us work, care for our families, and achieve our goals. What impacts the system is to change those habits. People work and travel differently, their daily routines and the rhythm of their lives change, including when they eat and how they communicate with their families. And when you are forced to do things differently, new habits begin to form. This does not have to take a long time, it can be as short as a few weeks or a month.

More than that, what we know about shocks like this and system change is that they can have lasting effects on people's values. We know that societies that go through war generate stronger ties. This pandemic is far from a war, but it requires joining forces. And when people realize what collective action can accomplish, it could change how they relate to others, resulting in a greater sense of community.

There will surely be drawbacks. We don't know what they are yet, but this must be a difficult time for people with poor quality relationships, like abusive couples or those who struggle with behaviors like alcoholism and gambling. Similarly, people who have mental illnesses, such as depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and paranoia, may find shocks like this difficult to handle.

A revolution in the provision of primary health care.

Vin Gupta is an affiliated assistant professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, USA. USA

We have not faced a public health emergency of this scale in a century. It is demanding a massive psychological cost from the world population, and there will surely be calls to action. People around the world will use COVID-19 as a strong justification for demanding universal health care. But the ability to respond to a pandemic depends more on principled and transparent leadership. And then there will be calls to raise health security to the same priority level as other threats such as nuclear disarmament and terrorism. We could also see governments increase their ability to deploy assets at the ICU level, accumulate reserves of protective equipment and ventilators, expand hospital infrastructure of an emergency nature, and rely more on the military to combat disease.

In the United States, a reckoning awaits us. Much has not gone well here, and that delay has been primarily regulatory. This will be a factor in the 2020 elections.

We are also in a revolution in the provision of primary health care. Digital technologies will be even more prominent, and we are likely to see an increase in the use of telemedicine, as well as in home testing. A third of the US population USA She already uses telemedicine, and now, people currently have no choice but to trust her. The more they use it, the more they will learn to trust the method, which will allow them to provide health care faster and cheaper. We will also see a movement toward people using home tests for illnesses like the flu or high cholesterol. In this sense, pandemics are equalizers, allowing us to identify what is not working and also serve as a starting point to scale and innovate.

The very essence of religion is in jeopardy.

Mohd Faizal Musa is a researcher at the Malay World Institute and Civilization (ATMA), National University of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

One aspect of life that has been severely affected by the outbreak is culture, to be specific: religion. In some countries, such as South Korea, Iran, and Malaysia, the increase in COVID-19 cases was attributed to religious gatherings and places of pilgrimage. Never before in modern history have sacred places in the Sunni and Shiite Muslim world been closed to the faithful, to be sanitized or for security reasons.

In a month, Muslims will enter Ramadan, and the axiology (values) of ritual-based religion will undoubtedly be greatly diminished and disrupted. This is something that technology cannot help replace. Of course, we can still appreciate online sermons, but without the human touch and sacred atmosphere that rituals and holy places offer, the very meaning of religion is in jeopardy. This is very important since rituals often symbolize the essence of religion.

Even after the outbreak, Hajj for Sunni Muslims, congregational prayers for Christians, gatherings like Thaipusam for Hindus, and Arbaeen for Shiites will be conducted with great caution, perhaps with restrictions on the number of participants and new regulations on sanitation and social contact. . These group rituals provide believers with spiritual experiences, and without proper commitment, that experience could be undermined. In other words, religion, one of the greatest sources of culture for the human being, the epistemology of society, will never be the same.

Coronavirus changes the way Muslims worship (2:00)

Stronger world trade and reduced inequality

Shanta Devarajan is Professor of International Development Practice at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Washington, DC, USA. USA

The COVID-19 pandemic shows us the enormous economic cost when world trade, including transportation, slows down. It also demonstrates how dependent we are on the global supply chain, including medical equipment such as masks and test materials. When this pandemic ends, my feeling is that world trade will resume and become even stronger, and any disruption in the supply chain will be temporary.

At the national level, this pandemic is forcing many countries to reconsider their social policies, especially social protection and medical care. In addition, there is an effort to help informal sector workers. If these policies, or any of their variants, persist after the outbreak, this will help reduce inequality.

We are also seeing governments that provide assistance to banks and companies to cushion the effects of both the virus and the blockades. This is mainly to prevent the economy from collapsing further. There may be a change in policies towards these companies after the pandemic, but it must be carefully balanced with the provision of subsidies or tax exemptions when they are not needed.