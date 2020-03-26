Our country in honor of Kenny Rogers; Performances by Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and more – Up News Info Tampa

ACM presents: our countryIt will be a new two-hour special featuring intimate conversations and acoustic performances at home with top country music stars, along with clips from the 55-year history of the Academy of Country Music Awards to be broadcast instead of lo postponed ACM Awards Sunday April 5. Earlier today, confirmed artists from the County Academy of Music for this unprecedented event will include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line , Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

ACM presents: our country It will also honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker. As previously announced, the artists will appear from their homes to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic covers of country hits. Also, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will highlight ACM's favorite moments from the past. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope, and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans when they need it most.

As previously announced, this special will air during the previously scheduled time slot for 55th ACM Awards, which will now air on Wednesday, September 16 at 8:00 p.m., live ET / PT delayed only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. 2020 ACM Awards It will host for the first time reigning "ACM Entertainer of the Year,quot; and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban.

Come back here for more information and be sure to tune in on April 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.