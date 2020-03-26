Our country has Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, more – Deadline

The live version of the Country Music Academy Awards was kicked off until September 16 by the coronavirus pandemic. But your scheduled television schedule will be full of kindness, courtesy of some of the genre's superstars and vast ACM archives.

ACM presents: our country is a two-hour special featuring conversations and acoustic performances at home, along with archival clips from the Academy of Country Music Awards' 55-year history.

Confirmed artists include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion , Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. The special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8: 00-10: 00 PM, ET / PT) on the CBS television network and on CBS All Access.

The show will also honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Darius Rucker.

The 55th First hosted by the ACM Entertainer of the Year and the 15-time ACM Keith Urban Award winner, the ACM AWARDS honors the industry's accomplishments over the past year. It was the first country music award program held by a major organization, with its distinctive "hat" trophy first created in 1968.

The special is produced for television by Dick Clark Productions. RA. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.