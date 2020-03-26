Organizers Charged With Planning rebel Rebel Event ’Disputes SF City Attorney's Accusations – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLe53936491393d032017b63e55edb00fe11% %MINIFYHTMLe53936491393d032017b63e55edb00fe12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A San Francisco party promoter accused by city prosecutor Dennis Herrera of organizing an illegal event amid the refugee order at the city's COVID-19 location said Wednesday that he canceled the event days ago and called the situation a misunderstanding.

In fact, the promoter claimed that his ability to deal with the situation was hampered by being confined to bed and ill after contracting the coronavirus.

Earlier Wednesday, Herrera accused the promoter of the Set San Francisco event of selling non-refundable tickets for a party called "Lehar (Afterlife, Multinotes, Diynamic) at 251 Cocktail Club at 251 Rhode Island St. for this Friday, with tickets going from $ 5 to $ 780.

Herrera claimed that the organizers were "trying to take advantage of the coronavirus," and ordered the promoter to remove the party list from Eventbrite.com and notify everyone who bought tickets that the event has been canceled and we will refund their money.

However, according to Set San Francisco owner Christian Pineiro, he moved to cancel the event more than a week ago. Since then, however, he has been bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19.

"No one is trying to do any kind of events right now," said Pineiro. "This has been disproportionate."

According to Pineiro, he had previously agreed to cancel the event, along with the owners of the 251 Cocktail Club. Following the decision to cancel, the owners removed the Facebook event page made for the party.

Pineiro said that after that, a glitch at Eventbrite.com prevented her from accessing the party's event page in order to cancel it. Although still ill, he said Eventbrite has already been contacted to remove the list and refund the money to those who purchased tickets.

While the Eventbrite list was available as of Wednesday morning, the page has been removed.

"We have removed this event from our platform," said a statement posted on Eventbrite's Twitter account. "The health and safety of our community is our focus and we advise everyone to follow all government-issued practices."

Rick Haynes, owner of the 251 Cocktail Club, said he moved to close his space since the shelter-in-place order went into effect last week.

Additionally, a statement on the venue's website read: "Like most other bars in California, we are currently closed and awaiting the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to reopen as soon as state and local authorities give the go-ahead ”.

Despite the club owner's claims, the club night was still listed as an upcoming event on the event listing page of the venue's website. However, the page of the event itself could not be accessed.

Haynes looked stunned why Herrera admonished his club and Set San Francisco on Wednesday, when Haynes said he spent a considerable amount of time Tuesday speaking to a San Francisco police officer, assuring them that the event was not happening.

"This is not good for our business," said Haynes. "They are making us look really bad."

Up News Info SF requested a response to the claims of the event organizer and club owner from the San Francisco City Attorney's office and has not yet received a response.