Online help to stay sober during a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put severe stress on millions of people recovering from substance use problems, as well as friends and family who are trying to support them. The connection is considered an antidote to addiction, but meeting bans have abruptly closed support groups, leaving many people searching for safety nets.

In response, many organizations are rapidly offering virtual meetings and advice on numerous platforms. The apps help people track their habits, meditate, and find a community of peers. Here are some options, almost all free.

For people who struggle with drugs and alcohol

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Administration Federal hotline offering referrals to local treatment and support services.

Narcotics Anonymous Meetings around the world for people fighting drugs. Online meeting directory, using Zoom, Skype and other platforms.