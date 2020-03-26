Online help to stay sober during a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put severe stress on millions of people recovering from substance use problems, as well as friends and family who are trying to support them. The connection is considered an antidote to addiction, but meeting bans have abruptly closed support groups, leaving many people searching for safety nets.
In response, many organizations are rapidly offering virtual meetings and advice on numerous platforms. The apps help people track their habits, meditate, and find a community of peers. Here are some options, almost all free.
For people who struggle with drugs and alcohol
Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Administration Federal hotline offering referrals to local treatment and support services.
Narcotics Anonymous Meetings around the world for people fighting drugs. Online meeting directory, using Zoom, Skype and other platforms.
INTELLIGENT Recovery International abstinence-based organization that uses a cognitive behavioral therapy toolkit. It has an online meeting directory.
AA-Alcoholics Anonymous The 12-Step Global Abstinence Program has extensive online resources.
Recovery Dharma This organization uses Buddhist principles and practices to support people in recovery. Directory of daily meditations and meetings online.
Women for sobriety Dedicated to helping women recover from substance use disorders with online meetings.
Ring of life Organization focused on practical and secular support, with online meetings.
Moderation management For people looking to moderate their alcohol consumption and not necessarily abstain, this growing group has an international network of online meetings.
Anonymous Cocaine Online International group offering online support via email and voice-only conference calls.
In the rooms Information center of 30 online meetings offering support with a variety of approaches to different substance use disorders.
Free apps
There are many free applications available. Here are a few:
Connections Evidence-based multipurpose app to help track sobriety and connect with support peers and counselors from the Addiction Policy Forum.
I am sober Popular and well-regarded application for planning and maintaining recovery.
SoberGrid Large community of sober online support and peer counseling.
For those who support people in recovery
Nar-Anon Global support network for those affected by another person's addiction. Live chat and forum available.
Al-anon With a 12-step approach, this organization offers online and phone meetings for those whose friends and family are struggling with alcohol use disorder, among other substances.
Anonymous families It offers 12-step online meetings for family and friends with a loved one who struggles with drugs, alcohol, and related behavior problems.
Friends and Family of SMART Recovery This secular program based on cognitive behavior offers online gatherings for families and friends of someone recovering from substance abuse.