Oakland Pitmaster serves free barbecue to families affected by coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland pit master Matt Horn of the Horn Barbecue and a team of volunteers offered free, smoked and meaty meals to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The team settled outside their pop-up Mandela Parkway and served pulled pork and barbecue chicken. The team placed the food in Styrofoam containers on a table while trying to maintain healthy social distancing guidelines.

%MINIFYHTML172071e049183e9ac2d6ed1561c758ca11% %MINIFYHTML172071e049183e9ac2d6ed1561c758ca12%

People who stopped by and got their fair share of meat said they really appreciated the gesture.

"I think it's really nice and generous just to get boredom out of the house and take home other foods that we don't normally make at home," said Rosemary Moseley of Oakland.

"You know, there is a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty. So I think it is important for us to come together as a community, show love and express it," Horn told KPIX.

"Now is the time to step up and support those who have been affected by the current circumstances of this untimely pandemic, and we feel we have a responsibility to do what we can to support those in need," Horn Barbecue said on a GoFundMe page. . for the event, which Horn hopes to organize more in the coming days.

Matt Horn and his Texas-inspired barbecue have put together a huge following in the Bay Area, with lines stretching for hours at each of Horn's emerging events.