Oakland International Airport worker tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A gate agent who recently tested positive for coronavirus at Oakland International Airport, airport officials said Wednesday.

Airport officials noted that the agent was not a direct employee of the port of Oakland or the port-owned Oakland airport.

The person last worked a shift on Sunday, March 22 at Terminal 2 of the airport, authorities said. The agent also worked at gates 23, 24, 26, and 27 that day.

The person reportedly used the men's room at the Terminal 2 Baggage Claim.

The airport closed all doors that the agent was last seen working on Tuesday night. The men's room that was used was disinfected and disinfected. Airport workers and staff have been notified.

The airport said it is taking additional precautions to protect airport staff and users from the spread of COVID-19, including multiple daily cleaning of facilities, including high-point-of-contact areas.

No other details about the worker's condition or identity were immediately available.