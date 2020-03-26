Nurse warns of key coronavirus symptom seen in all patients – BGR

%MINIFYHTML58c6092f239a4ee33b24eddfbf07edb211% %MINIFYHTML58c6092f239a4ee33b24eddfbf07edb212%

Red, puffy eyes can be a warning sign of coronavirus infection, according to a nurse who says she saw the symptom in every patient she has treated.

Coronavirus has a variety of symptoms, although many of them are nonspecific and could be related to any number of conditions, including the flu and allergies.

Red eyes have not been widely reported in coronavirus patients, but they could be another early indicator for doctors.

A nurse in Kirkland, Washington, who has been caring for patients with coronavirus, noted something in all of them that has not been widely reported as a common symptom. Chelsey Earnest of the Life Care Center said CNN that every patient who has seen who tested positive for coronavirus had red eyes.

The phenomenon, which Earnest refers to as "allergic eyes," became a reliable way for staff, including doctors, to identify patients who needed urgent care. The Kirkland Life Care Center has been devastated by the virus, and Earnest has seen more than a good part of the tragedy, with at least 37 deaths related to the spread of the virus on the premises.

Many of the coronavirus symptoms are vague and nonspecific. Things like a dry cough and a sore throat can come from almost anything, including seasonal flu and allergies, which are in full swing when we enter spring. More serious cases include symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pain, which are much more serious and should be red flags that a viral cause may be an infection.

"It's something that I witnessed in all of them," Earnest told CNN. "They have, like … allergic eyes. The white part of the eye is not red. It's more like they have a red eye shadow on the outside of their eyes. We have had patients who only had red eyes as the only symptom we saw and go to the hospital and die. "

"I even had the medical disaster control doctor say, 'Do you have red eyes? "And I'll say yes. And he'll say, 'I'll find you a bed.' It's just something about this, how it affects these patients," he added.

Unfortunately, red eyes can also be caused by any number of things, including allergies or even crying. It is not a clear indicator of whether or not someone has a COVID-19 infection, but the fact that so many coronavirus patients exhibited this symptom, at least in this specific location, means that further investigation by clinicians may be worthwhile. researchers.

As always, if you fear getting sick, contact your doctor over the phone to find out the next steps. If your symptoms are mild, you may be asked to stay home, but if severe symptoms develop, you may travel to the hospital or emergency room in the future. Stay safe!

Image Source: Gerry Broome / AP / Shutterstock