Notchless iPhone 12 allegedly seen in iOS 14 code – BGR

The iPhone 12 series is widely expected to feature a new design, though the phones are likely to have notched displays at the top, which house Apple's iconic Face ID camera system.

However, an alleged iOS 14 leak seems to suggest that an iPhone 12 version will come without a notch.

The leaked illustration seems to indicate that Face ID components could be placed inside the top bezel, but that is unlikely to happen.

IPhone X was the first iPhone to feature a new design since iPhone 6. The new phone featured a gorgeous design, almost perfect for all displays, and sparked some immediate controversy. First off, the Touch ID fingerprint sensor disappeared forever. Second, the notch on the top looked horrible, ruining the symmetry of the phone. But as Apple detailed Face ID functionality, it was clear that the notch would be a necessary compromise on many iPhones to come. The small bezel on top of all iPhones released since late 2017 houses one of the most sophisticated pieces of technology for Apple devices, the 3D facial recognition camera. Few other phone providers managed to replicate Face ID, and it took Google two years to get it on their Pixel phones, though Google's Pixel 4 design isn't beautiful.

The iPhone 12, which may take a few months due to the global coronavirus crisis, is supposed to feature several design changes, according to various reports so far. Apple will deviate slightly from the iPhone X design template used in recent years, but the notch should be present in all versions of iPhone 12. A report now claims that at least one flavor of iPhone 12 could come without a notch, since Face ID components could be placed inside the top bezel.

The more I used Face ID, the more I realized I don't want to go back to Touch ID. Not only is it more secure, but once you master it, it will authenticate you faster in applications and services. In any case, I would like to see Face ID on Mac as soon as possible.

Apple is looking to reduce the size of Face ID bezels, some reports have claimed in the past, and we've been dreaming of display technology that would allow Apple to pack all components of the TrueDepth camera under the screen. We are years away from that sort of thing, and the notch will not go anywhere anytime soon.

That being said, Slovak blog Svetapple.sk According to an alleged source close to Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro could have a notch-less design, with all the sensors and Face ID lenses to fit inside the top bezel.

The leak supposedly comes from the iOS 14 code, and it's a tutorial image to insert a SIM card into the iPhone.

What's unusual about this is the absence of the notch. The speaker, which is also included in the notch of the iPhone 11 at this time, is placed above the screen in this illustration, inside a top bezel. That bezel is the same thickness across the screen, which is precisely what we would expect from Apple.

However, there is no evidence to show that the illustration originates from the iOS 14 code. We have seen many iOS 14 leaks so far from trusted sources, and this is the type of leak they would have mentioned so far.

Also, there is no evidence to suggest that the iPhone in this leaked image has Face ID components flanking the speaker. It can be a placeholder image, if it's real, maybe one designed to catch filters.

That's not to say Apple isn't looking for ways to downsize all of the Face ID components and put them all inside the little bezel that runs around the screen. But the bezel in the image is anything but subtle. In any case, it would be the iPhone LCD, which has a thicker bezel than OLED models, which could obtain such a design in the future. But Apple is moving away from LCD screens for several reasons. They don't offer the same quality as OLED panels, they can consume more power, and they don't bend like OLED displays, hence the need for a larger bezel. Not to mention that Apple would never give the cheaper iPhone a better design than the professionals.

Finally, the outline doesn't even feature the selfie camera, the kind of detail you'd see in such illustrations.

Anything is possible in the future, of course, and Apple could always surprise shoppers with that design for years to come. But the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will likely have notches, just like their predecessors.