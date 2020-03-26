Northern Texans find ways to support each other during the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – As residents are told to stay home and close businesses and schools, Northern Texans are finding creative ways to support each other during these difficult times.

Due to current social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a girl in Aledo could not have the birthday party she wanted. So his neighborhood came together to give him a big surprise to celebrate his fourth birthday.

"I'm going to tell you something … you knew that today is your birthday … there are so many people who love and celebrate you but they can't because there is something to do, so we have to celebrate from afar … but they all wanted you to know what loved you are … so something special is about to happen, "Blakeley's mother said in a video.

That "something special,quot; was a parade organized by the Los Parques de Aledo neighborhood, with balloons, posters and even a fire truck.

Parker County Fire Department Station 34 came up with blasting sirens to wish Blakeley a happy birthday.

Social distancing affects not only meetings like parties, but also school days. With the closure of many schools, children have to learn from their homes and parents are also becoming teachers.

To facilitate the drastic change in children's learning, parents are trying to reflect their child's school day. And this begins with announcements in the morning.

"Today is Monday, March 23, and our weather is cloudy and 69. Back to you," said Miller Humble as he replicated the morning announcements from his home.

Miller is a kindergarten boy on Fort Worth Country Day and the morning announcements were always his favorite part of the day. Her mother made sure she felt good at school to make learning easier for her.

There are also northern Texans, like Jeny Baker of University Park, looking to help those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In particular, Baker has made it his mission to support crossing guards who are no longer working because schools are closed.

Baker is the local artist and businesswoman behind "Jeny Baker Designs,quot;, a popular jewelry line that started nine years ago. Now she is using her talent to make jewelry to help the crossing guards in her neighborhood.

“I see them every day, I am so used to seeing them every day, a couple of times a day, waving, smiling, always there and they just aren't there. So it's weird that I was walking around and trying to figure out who I could help and when I got to the corner, I thought, that's what the crossing guards are missing. "

Baker generally sells her jewelry online and at shows, but on Wednesday she had a flash sale on Instagram, where the proceeds went directly to the crossing guards. She said she plans to make more of these sales soon.

If there are any good stories like these that you would like to highlight in our Ones For Texas segment, you can email us at [email protected]