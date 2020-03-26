North Texas Property Tax Assessments Negatively Affected by Pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– For the time being, homeowners in Tarrant County will receive a brief respite from what has become an annual source of tax discharges.

Property appraisal notices, generally mailed to homeowners around April 1, will be delayed this year due to closings caused by COVID-19.

Chief Appraiser Jeff Law said he was still working to determine when the notices would be sent and that they had been delayed in North Texas County and across the state.

The Tarrant Evaluation District office is closed due to requests from Stay at Home in Fort Worth, Arlington and all of Tarrant County.

The state tax code requires appraisers to send notices before April 1, or as soon as possible.

In recent years, homeowners in Tarrant County have been some of the first to receive new property tax assessments in North Texas and realize the continuing rise in the value of residential property.