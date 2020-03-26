Nick Viall has the best reaction to the rumors that Peter and Kelley are dating

When Single Peter Weber issued Kelley Flanagan at home it seemed safe to assume things were insurance between the pilot and the lawyer.

After all, he chose three other women over her, one of whom was accused of ruining multiple relationships. And, weeks later, when Kelley attended the launch party for Chris Harrison and Seagram's Tropical Escapes Rosé, he told E! News: "I promise I don't date Peter. I don't date Peter."

Kelley even said of Madi and Peter: "Good luck to both of you and I wish you well.

At the same event, she was seen with ex Single Nick Viall, sparking romance rumors and inspiring messages of encouragement from other Bachelor Nation members. Hannah Ann Sluss He commented in a photo of the couple, "Wow! I am enjoying this,quot;, while Dean Unglert wrote, "WOW DATE,quot;.

And for a second, it seemed like Nick had a chance. "She's not with Peter," she wrote in an Instagram photo of him and Kelley.