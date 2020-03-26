Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship only strengthens with quarantine: they're still "in the honeymoon phase,quot;

%MINIFYHTML1b4d28318b0e8390013b21efc30fd50a11% %MINIFYHTML1b4d28318b0e8390013b21efc30fd50a12%

Like his brother Joe and his own wife, Sophie Turner, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, Nick, and his wife Priyanka Chopra love to be quarantined together. The situation does not cause them anxiety and it is not frustrating to share the space between them literally 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, because they are still in their "honeymoon phase,quot;.

This is what a source close to the couple shared with HollywoodLife.

In fact, according to them, isolation has only increased the bond between Nick and Priyanka!

The source said they are still in the honeymoon phase when everyone sees them together, before sharing with fans how the three Jonas Brothers are quarantined with their life partners.

Being at home in the midst of the COVID-19 global crisis also means that they are not on their world tour as they were supposed to do before the pandemic, but at the end of the day that is totally fine as they can & # 39; recharge and be even better when they return. & # 39;

And since they are not focused on their careers, the trio spend a lot of quality time with their wives, which, according to insider information, is only making them "very happy."

The source discovered that ‘this time with his wives he has strengthened everything and the absence of the stage has also helped the brothers. (Nick and his siblings are) excited to be back on stage when the time is right, "but for now, they are enjoying the gift at home with their partners and, in Kevin's case, their two children as well.

Almost a week ago, Nick and Priyanka turned to their social media to cheer on their fans amid the Coronavirus crisis.

In the clip they posted, Nick begins by saying, "I know this is an unsafe time for all of us, but I hope you are doing well." We send you positive vibes. "

Then the actress adds, "Let's take care of each other, and I hope everyone is safe with lots of love."



