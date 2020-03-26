NFL Draft 2020 will continue as scheduled, Roger Goodell tells teams

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place as scheduled April 23-25, Commissioner Roger Goodell told the teams in a memo Thursday.

Goodell said the Commissioner's Executive Committee, which met earlier in the day, was unanimous in failing to reschedule the draft due to the current global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no guarantee that we will be able to select a different date and be certain that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today," Goodell wrote in the memo, as reported. NFL.com.

The league had already canceled public events surrounding the draft, which would be held in Las Vegas, the Raiders' new home. The teams will now compose remotely.

"All clubs should be planning as necessary to conduct Draft operations in a location off-site, with a limited number of people present and with sufficient technological resources to allow them to communicate internally, with other clubs and with headquarters. Central Draft, "wrote Goodell.

The league reached a similar conclusion in mid-March when it decided to start the 2020 league year on time. Free agents could negotiate with teams and agree to contracts, subject to physical exams. The transactions gave the NFL a monopoly on media coverage, while all other US professional leagues. USA They remained on hiatus due to the emergence of the coronavirus.