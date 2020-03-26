New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says half the city could get coronavirus

Mayor Bill de Blasio is preparing New Yorkers for a large number of coronavirus patients, saying he believes as many as half the population could contract the virus.

"We don't even really know when it was first claimed here in the city. There could be people who had it before we knew it was here," he told reporters during a briefing. "So what we do know, based on many different projections … It's a fair bet to say that half of all New Yorkers, and maybe more than half, will end up getting this disease. And that's worrying, very deeply troubling " , for all of us, but we have to start with the truth. "

He said that most cases would be mild, but that it is still a very high number.

"We have to start with the truth … As much as we are dealing with many painful realities, a lot of fear, a way of thinking about this that is a little more hopeful is that a certain number of people do not [contract the disease]," he continued. . "And that can be 50 percent or 45 percent or 40 percent, whatever it is, a certain number of New Yorkers will not get this disease this season. And of those who do, 80 percent will have a very Limited. But for that other 20 percent, we have a lot of work to do to protect them. "

If you can stay home, stay home.