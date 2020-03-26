Home Entertainment New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says half the city could get...

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says half the city could get coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Mayor Bill de Blasio is preparing New Yorkers for a large number of coronavirus patients, saying he believes as many as half the population could contract the virus.

"We don't even really know when it was first claimed here in the city. There could be people who had it before we knew it was here," he told reporters during a briefing. "So what we do know, based on many different projections … It's a fair bet to say that half of all New Yorkers, and maybe more than half, will end up getting this disease. And that's worrying, very deeply troubling " , for all of us, but we have to start with the truth. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©