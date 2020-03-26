New program for Epatante next season | Racing News

Nicky Henderson admits that he may have to chart a new schedule for Epatante before defending his Champion Hurdle crown.

The mare, owned by JP McManus, attacked what was Gerry Feilden Hurdle in Newbury and Kempton & # 39; s Christmas Hurdle, before lifting the two-mile championship at the Cheltenham Festival.

Under current conditions for Gerry Feilden, Epatante would not be able to compete again.

The obvious target, the Fighting Fifth Hurdle in Newcastle the same day (November 28), would be the likely starting point for Buveur D & # 39; Air, who owns the same property.

He was injured when he finished second in the last renewal, when he was trying to take the award for the third consecutive year, but he is expected to return to the track next season.

"She will have to follow a different route back to Champion Hurdle than what started this season," he said.

"Let's hope Buveur D & # 39; Air gets back into action and Fighting Fifth has always been his career, so we'll have to think about what we do."

Henderson was delighted that Epatante justified all of the team's faith in his ability, rather than making up for his career at Mares & # 39; Novices & # 39; Hurdle at the Festival 12 months earlier.

"It was good and everything he did was very professional to be fair and everything went well. It was a lovely trip for Barry (Geraghty)," said the manager of Seven Barrows.

"She jumped and traveled well, and you could have had a good scream from far away as she was always in the right position."

"It showed the gears I expected it to show, as a lot of people said when it showed them at Kempton that it would be different at Cheltenham. Luckily for us, it showed them all the way uphill."

"We have always supported his excuses for last year's race at the Festival and fortunately he has vindicated us for doing it."

Henderson credited the owner of Epatante for targeting the Christmas hurdle.

"It was a long way from Gerry Feilden Hurdle to Cheltenham and, to be fair, it was JP's idea to go to Christmas Hurdle and it is not the most orthodox route," he said.

"Having lost Espoir D & # 39; Allen (last year's winner) in a tragic accident and Buveur D & # 39; Air to injury, any operation to find another Champion Hurdle horse in the space of a year is remarkable."

"It had been a great plan to go to Punchestown since she had been working towards going there, but now she is going back to Ireland (on her owner's stud)."

Henderson has lost no confidence in Pentland Hills and Rifle Raffles, who disappointed in ninth and 11 places respectably in the Champion. They were both Grade One winners as four-year-olds.

"Pentland Hills and Rifle Raffles, we are investigating them," he said.

"It's always difficult for four-year-olds turning five in their second season."

"They will definitely come back stronger. I am sure they are both still first grade horses."