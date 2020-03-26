Networks: India's network market fell 22.5% in Q4 2019: report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLd72eabefe32135d0ffcc5d2896b1e31811% %MINIFYHTMLd72eabefe32135d0ffcc5d2896b1e31812%

India's network market, which includes ethernet switches, routers, and WLAN segments, saw a 22.5 percent year-on-year (year-on-year) decline in the fourth quarter of 2019, a new IDC report said Thursday.

The decline was primarily contributed by the router segment due to large investments that occurred only once during the fourth quarter, IDC said.

A slowdown in telecommunications spending due to AGR quotas also played a significant role in declining the overall network market.

%MINIFYHTMLd72eabefe32135d0ffcc5d2896b1e31813% %MINIFYHTMLd72eabefe32135d0ffcc5d2896b1e31814%

"The business emphasis on digital transformation has been purely driven by end users' need for a seamless experience.

%MINIFYHTMLd72eabefe32135d0ffcc5d2896b1e31815% %MINIFYHTMLd72eabefe32135d0ffcc5d2896b1e31816%

"Networks are at the forefront of this digital transformation that enables a tremendous amount of data to be transferred between the edge, the data center and the cloud. Technologies such as W-Fi 6 and 5G will enable faster data transfers, allowing Organizations make faster business decisions, "Sudharsan Raghunathan, senior market analyst, IDC India, said in a statement.

Cisco continued to dominate the Ethernet switch market with a 49.9 percent share, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Huawei.

Other categories such as switching and WLAN had a year-on-year decrease of 3.7% and 13.1%, respectively.

During the fourth quarter, India saw no change in purchasing behavior due to COVID-19.

However, the pandemic is expected to ease purchasing behavior during the first half of 2020, according to the report.

