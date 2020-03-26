NeNe Leakes reveals what scares her these days

NeNe Leakes told her fans that she gets nervous every time she hears that someone has to go somewhere these days. He is also taking the entire coronavirus pandemic seriously, and has advice for his GI fans.

NeNe recently had to close her store even though her heart was breaking. Fans offered her comfort and support and told her that one day things would return to normal.

"This is why I get nervous every time someone I know says,quot; they are quickly running out somewhere "#stayhome # covid19 #imscaredtoo #thistoomuch," NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said: ‘WTF. Our grandparents went to war, and health workers are risking their lives to save ours. Karen is only asked to sit ** at home and watch Netflix. We can do this !!!!!!

A follower posted: "It is very scary and my husband still has to go to work. I am concerned that he will get it and bring it to me and our son."

Another follower said: "People say they want to hang out with friends because they are bored but they don't realize the danger they are putting others in."

Someone else wrote: "People who don't self-quarantine are really disappointing."

A fanatic desperately said that Todos Everyone in Australia and the United States is not listening! You literally won't be able to return to normal life until the number of cases STOP increasing! I love you baby!

A commenter posted this: ‘Thank you @neneleakes for using your platform to educate. Stay home, people! We don't want to end up like Italy, and we are close … "

Someone else said this about going to work: "Unless you consider it essential, then you have no choice but to report to work until you show symptoms or test positive."

Another commenter said: ‘When you return home, disinfect yourself and drop your clothes in the washing machine before touching someone else. Take care. & # 39;

NeNe also made sure to highlight the fact that there are more important things in the world than money and business, and the most important thing is obviously health.



