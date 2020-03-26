Nene Leakes explains why she thinks her co-stars wouldn't want Kim Zolciak to return to RHOA

On screen, the last time viewers saw Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak, the two were in each other's throats. Flashing best friends are in a great place these days, and Nene has gone so far as to say that she would love for Kim Z to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

However, she does not believe that her co-stars agree with her.

Nene told the Daily Dish podcast that her co-stars wouldn't like the challenge.

‘They disagree, for a couple of reasons. One is that Kim is an OG, and I think these girls really do have a problem with OGs. Kim is an OG and she's going to get a little more respect from people than they might feel, and I think they have a problem with that. "

If Zolciak chose to return, Leakes has no doubt that she would defend herself.

‘You know Kim, you know she doesn't back down. Then she will argue with everyone. Everybody. Including me. I don't know if Kim would ever return. It was a lot for her the last time she was here. "

This comes after the Glee student said at the RHOA after the show that Kenya Moore wants to recreate the iconic feuds she had with the Don’t star Be Tardy.

‘It is nothing with us. She wants me and her to be Kim Zolciak and me because that's what we used to be and I know in her head that she's like "Nene and I will be the new Kim and Nene,quot;.

Nene also claims that Moore likes to argue with her because it would be good television to come face to face with the queen of Atlanta.

After the season 10 reunion, Kim said he would never return to the Atlanta franchise.

