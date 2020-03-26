Neighborhood dining options in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML28afe6018340e3ebf15dc117287931d911% %MINIFYHTML28afe6018340e3ebf15dc117287931d912%

SAN FRANCISCO – We are now in the second week of the San Francisco "Shelter in Place,quot; order. Hundreds of bars have closed and several restaurants have had to close, such as Puerto Alegre in the Mission, which this year turned 50. It is now locked and boarded up. The popular Souvla restaurant also temporarily closed all its locations.

However, many food establishments have come up with creative solutions to continue feeding the public. But the situation changes every day, so check ahead.

Some restaurants are doing sidewalk pickups, offering take-home kitchen kits or take-out cocktails, and some even combine orders with toilet paper.

Shelter-in-place specials

Castro

Canela Bistro & Wine Bar (2272 Market St.) offers paella kits prepared with ingredients and a recipe card. It also offers grocery boxes, such as a box of fruits and vegetables for two for $ 49. The restaurant's full take-out menu is also available. Look at the menu and order through Square.

Cole Valley

Zazie (941 Cole St.) offers sidewalk pickup, serving her full menu daily from 9 a.m. at 1 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. At 8 pm.

Customers can also order mimosa kits for $ 30, which include a bottle of champagne and a selection of mango, orange, or blueberry juice and stemless champagne flutes ($ 5). Wine is also available for $ 25, you can order a bottle of red, wine, or rosé; selections will change daily (as with all other restaurants, libations must be served with food).

And as an added bonus, all bottled wine orders come with a roll of toilet paper!

Orders are only picked up and 30% of each order will go to all staff to help them go through the close. While all orders are currently placed over the phone, be on the lookout for their website, as its owner says he may soon be able to offer online. Call (415) 564-5332 to order.

Divisadero

Che Fico (838 Divisadero St). She is cooking daily family meals (feeds two or three people) during the shelter-in-place. Daily deals will be posted at 3 p.m. every day on his instagram page. The cost is $ 50, but if you can't afford a meal right now, it's FREE.

While supplies last, the restaurant also offers a gift of 1/2 bottle of wine and chocolate. Check her Instagram page every day and call 415-416-6980 to order. The phone lines open daily at 4:30 p.m.

Duboce triangle

Beit Rima (138 Church St.) is picking up and delivering within three miles ($ 100 minimum per order) of your location in the Duboce Triangle (all other locations are currently closed).

The restaurant opens for dinner at 5 p.m., but the hours, menu items, and special offers, such as the 50% discount on bottles of wine offered through the restaurant's Instagram on Friday, may change from day to day. day. Follow them on instagram and call 415 703 0270 to order.

North Beach

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana (1570 Stockton St.) offers a limited menu of delivery and takeaways through Caviar, UberEats and DoorDash. Customer can pick up takeout orders at Tony & # 39; s Coal Fired Pizza next door (1556 Stockton St). Call the restaurant at 415-835-9888 to request a pick-up or to pick-up or drop off via external partners.

Its owner, Tony Gemignani, tells us that his general store, Giovanni Italian Specialties at 629 Union St. is still open for business as usual, offering Italian pantry items, pasta, and takeaways (closed on Mondays).

Cafe Zoetrope 916 Kearny St. offers takeout and delivery. Wine and Dine To-Go through Postmates, Ritual and UberEats, and employees will deliver food and wine directly to people living in the neighborhood.

The restaurant, owned by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, offers its full menu, including its popular spaghetti and pizza Sofia (named after Sofia Coppola), plus a special "family dinner,quot;, and encourages invited to call. about daily specials. Wines and spirits, including the Great Woman Spirits restaurant collection (Ada Lovelace Gin, Countess Valeska Vodka, Agnessi Brandy, Dorothy Arzner Rye Whiskey and Hypatia Amaro) will also be sold at the café at retail prices.

To order online for delivery, go to your online ordering page here or call 415-291-1700 for direct delivery or pickup.

Mission

Woods Beer and Wine Company (3801 18th St. and also at 2255 Polk St. on Russian Hill and 4045 Judah St. on Outer Sunset) offers El Porteño beer, wine, and empanadas (baked or frozen for home cooking). The restaurant currently offers online orders for pick-up only, but owner Jim Woods tells us that orders will soon be available for delivery through Caviar. Orders can be placed on the restaurant's website.

Prairie (3431 on 19th St.) is operating as a general store during the closure of the entire city.

Customers can purchase items such as dry pasta, sauce, grains, legumes, and more, either online or in person. Each customer also receives a roll of toilet paper and bleaching wipes with each order.

Below is a list of restaurants that offer take-out and drop-off options.

Bay view

Fox and Lion Bread (5273 3rd St.) Pass by and grab fresh bread, pizza (choose your toppings), or coffee every day from 8 a.m. at 3 p.m. Visit their website or call (415) 872-9789 for more information.

Frisco Fried (6176 3rd St.) Burger meals, garlic noodles, chicken combo meals, and lots of soulful sides are all there for lunch and dinner at Frisco Fried. Food to take away or have Grubhub deliver it to you. Visit their website or call (415) 822-1517.

Gratta Wines (2022 Lane St.) You can stop by Gratta Wines for a box of fresh ravioli and sauce. Wine by the bottle is also for sale. Check out their website for their takeaway menu and new temporary hours.

Sunday Gather (4100 3rd St.) Lunch dishes are available at this Hawaiian-inspired restaurant. You can order the Huli plate with your choice of barbecue chicken, pork, ribs, or mix it with a side of rice salad and macaroni. They also have Boba tea and cakes. Call (415) 206-1771 to order your pickup.

Eatz Pop Up Street (4618 3rd St.) This nightly popup offers a menu that changes every day, but chances are you'll find the soul roll (a burrito with macaroni and cheese, dirty beans and rice, fried chicken and vegetables) or a cheese steak. Salads are also available. Follow her instagram for the daily specials and visit to go.

Tiffany’s Cafe (3801 3rd St # 535) Start early with over 10 selections of coffee, breakfast wraps, and omelets in this hole in the wall. Check their website for the full menu and call (415) 824-1715 to order in advance.

Word A. Cafe (5114 3rd St). This café offers curbside pickup if you fancy a crab salad, avocado or chili toast with 3 beans. The restaurant also offers cocktails to go, with Bayview Boomer, Louisiana Lemonade and Minty Margarita. Call (415) 500-2501 to place your order and check the full takeaway menu on your website.

South Yvonne Sweets (5128 3rd St.) If you have a sweet tooth, preorder cookies, cakes and pies at this popular patisserie. Call (415) 368-1118 or visit their website.

Castro

La Mediterranee (288 Noe St.) Craving for Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food? Order the chicken pomegranate, the falafel sandwich, or a great combination of appetizers. The full menu is available to go. Delivery is also available on Grubhub and Caviar. Check their website for information on their other locations.

Chinatown

Dimsum Corner (601 Grant Ave.) A variety of bite-sized dimsum and dumplings are available daily and also offer combos and soups. Find the full menu on their website.

Divisadero

<4505 Burgers and BBQ (705 Divisadero) The full menu, complete with smoked meat dishes, sandwiches, and more, is available to pick up or drop off at Caviar, Door Dash, and Uber Eats. You can also contact the restaurant directly by visiting its website.

Pier

Adequate Food (2 Embarcadero Center, 350 California St.) This take-out restaurant offers menus, salads, and soups made from scratch. Visit their website to order takeout.

Excelsior

Bravo Pizza (5145 Mission St.) The full menu, with specialty pizzas and pastas, is available to go on their website. You can also request delivery at Grubhub and Doordash.

Dark Horse (942 Geneva Ave.) Dark Horse offers a wide variety of burgers, sandwiches, and specialty dishes by delivery only. A children's menu is also available. Visit their website to see the full menu or order from Postmates or Uber Eats.

Emmys Spaghetti Shack (3230 Mission St.) Takeaway hours change every day, but you can order takeaways by downloading their app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The regular menu is available, as well as some new options like aubergines parmigiana, Rasta pasta and ceviche.

Little Joe’s Pizza (5006 Mission St.) Order classic pizzas, specialty calzones, or authentic Mexican cuisine from Little Joes. Visit their menu online or call 415-333-3684 for delivery, available throughout the city.

Japantown

Suzu Noodle House (Kinokuniya Building -1581 Webster St) Offers a selection of ramen, udon, and soba noodle dishes, as well as tempura and other snacks, to take away or to deliver. Visit their website to see their full menu.

Takoyaki Yamachan (Kinokuniya Building -1581 Webster St) This Japanese street food restaurant offers Takoyaki, a tasty Japanese pancake ball with octopus inside, cooked on a special cast iron griddle. You can find their full takeaway menu on their website.

Udon Mugizo (Kinokuniya Building -1581 Webster St) You can order a variety of Udon bowls for delivery at Eat 24, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

Kui Shin Bo (Japan Center East Mall 22 Peace Plaza) Bring sushi, ramen and more through their website.

Mission

Reem Mission (2901 Mission St.) Pick up and take out freshly baked Arabic cakes at Reem’s. You can also request catering by visiting their website or by calling (415) 780-1953.

Rintaro (82 14th St.) You can order a Bento box to take away in Rintaro. Follow her instagram to see what's on the menu and call (415) 517-8539 to order.

North Beach

Golden Boy Pizza (542 Green St.) Pizza will be available to take away daily. Call (415) 983-9738 to order.

Richmond

Aziza (5800 Geary St) Contemporary Moroccan restaurant offers food and wine to take away or deliver through Caviar or its website or call (415) 682-4196.

Burma Superstar (309 Clement St.) The full menu is available to take away and deliver through Grubhub.

Cassava (3519 Balboa St.) Cassava launched a new takeaway menu for brunch and dinner, as well as a special family meal for a family of four. The restaurant is also raising funds for an employee aid fundraiser. For more information, visit their website or call (415) 640-8990

Fiorella (2339 Clement St.) Offering pizza, pasta, salads, desserts, available through Caviar, Doordash, UberEats, and Postmates through their website, or call (415) 340-3049.

Giorgio's Pizzeria (151 Clement St.) You can order Giorgio & # 39; s pizza on Grubhub or Seamless.

Istanbul Cuisine (349 Clement St.) The full menu, featuring classic Turkish and Mediterranean dishes such as Mousakka and Beyti, is available for free home delivery. Visit their website for the menu.

Koja Kitchen (343 Clement St.) Order Koja special Korean sandwiches to pick up. You can also receive them at DoorDash.

Mamahuhu (517 Clement St.) This authentic Chinese restaurant is open for delivery and takeaway through Caviar, as well as phone orders to pick up on the sidewalk at (415) 742-4958.

Nourish Cafe (189 6th Ave.) Offers takeout and delivery of plant-based menu items. Customers can order in advance and get a sidewalk pickup. Visit their website to see the full menu.

Pretty Please Patisserie (291 3rd Ave.) This patisserie is accepting take-away orders. You can see their menu online.

Richmond Republic Draft House (642 Clement St.) Order classic American fare like burgers and salads to go. Delivery is also available on Grubhub. Visit their website for more information.

The Spanish Table (130 Clement St.) This food and wine venue offers $ 10 overnight delivery to all 9 Bay Area counties via its website or phone orders. Store pickup is also available. For more information, visit their website.

Taqueria Los Mayas (331 Clement St.) You can order authentic Mexican and Yucatecan food for delivery in Caviar.

Russian hill

Scopo Divino (2800 California St.) This wine bar also offers a food menu with items like duck sliders and ribeye steak. Call (415) 928-3728 to go or visit their website.

SPQR (1911 Fillmore St.) SPQR offers an abbreviated dinner menu that focuses on comforting pasta and simple dishes. Each takeout order comes with a "house salad,quot; and focaccia bread, priced at around $ 30. Call (415) 771-7779 or visit their website.

SoMa

Frena Bakery (132 6th St.) Take away baked goods to go at this Israeli baker. For the full menu visit their website.

Garage (475 3rd St.) The Mexican place inspired by Southern California offers its exclusive Shoes (flat grilled burritos) to pre-order through Google Form.

Local Brewing Co. (69 Bluxome St.) Open daily for takeout and beer. You can also send beer to your home (by mail, not delivery) from its website.

Niku Butcher Shop (57 Division St.) Order A5 Japanese Wagyu and USDA Prime Beef National Beef or Butcher's Takeaway Burger. Call (415) 829-2306 or visit their website.

Okane (669 Townsend St.) Visit Okane's menu on their website to order items from their sushi bar, just to go.

Pentacle Coffee (64 6th St.) You can purchase a bag of coffee beans or a gift card by phone at (415) 608-6258 or on their website.

Sunset

Dumpling Specialist (1123 Taraval) Order a variety of fried dumplings or pork buns just to go. Check your Yelp page for special hours.

Lou’s Cafe (1508 Taraval) Get your sandwich at Lou’s. The full menu is available take-away only. Visit their website or call (415) 682-4083