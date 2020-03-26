Need some stuck tips? This is what we are reading, seeing and hearing on Boston.com.

Even if you're lucky enough to have a job you can do from the comfort of your own home, let's be honest: you will surely have more "time for me,quot; inside than you are probably used to during this extended stay. in the period in which we are at home. Fortunately, thanks to streaming services, e-readers, and online options like the Boston Public Library virtual library card, you have plenty of ways to spend those internal hours, and if you need any ideas as to exactly how the staff Boston.com is happy to assist you. Check out the list of books, movies, shows, albums, podcasts, and indoor activities that currently keep us busy below.

What we are reading:

%MINIFYHTMLaecf006128e3e5eeceaf39a207b5fd6411% %MINIFYHTMLaecf006128e3e5eeceaf39a207b5fd6412%

"Why We Are Polarized,quot; by Ezra Klein. Don't read it if you're looking for an optimistic outlook on the short-term future of the American government, but this book explains a lot about our current political moment, and we got us here. – Nik DeCosta-Klipa, editor

I've been reading and loving "Leadership in Turbulent Times "(2018) by Doris Kearns-Goodwin of Boston. The legendary historian, in alternate chapters, traces the lives of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, and Lyndon Johnson, dissecting the qualities that fueled their historical successes and evaluating how they overcame their failures, which in some cases were overwhelming. It is fascinating, informative and, as always with Kearns-Goodwin, beautifully numbered. (Even if it serves as a sobering reminder that in our turbulent times, that kind of leadership can be very hard to come by.) – Peter Chianca, general editor of tasks

I just finished "Little Women,quot; by Louisa May Alcott. That was a welcome escape, and now I can finally see the movie adaptation of Greta Gerwig for 2019. I'm also starting a YA youth novel, "Frankly in love,quot; by David Yoon. I haven't really gotten into this genre yet, but this book came highly recommended by my 45 year old sister (!) And her group of books. – Emily Turner, Community Editor I recently picked up Louise Erdrich's "The Night Watchman,quot;, and quickly attracted me. The novel is based on the life of Erdrich's grandfather, who worked as a night watchman while serving as a tribal president and fighting against indigenous dispossession. Erdrich's prose is captivating. I can't leave her! – Dialynn Dwyer, Lead Writer Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah,quot;. I was finally able to read the science fiction classic "Dune,quot; for a group of books last year, and I immediately fell in love with the vivid and detailed universe that the author had created in the same way that I did when I started J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings,quot; series, Orson Scott Card and J.K. "Ender’s Game,quot; books Rowling's "Harry Potter,quot; franchise. For those who haven't read the original, it's about the young aristocrat Paul Atreides, whose family has accepted the administration of Arrakis, an inhospitable desert planet that is also the sole provider of "spices," a highly powerful and addictive substance coveted by most of The known universe. Also, there are sandworms. Big. Now that I'm stuck in the house for the foreseeable future, I dive head first into the book's five official sequels, hoping to finish them before the star-studded film adaptation to be released later this year. You might even have time for the additional 13 sequels your son wrote after Herbert's death in 1986 if this continues. – Kevin Slane, Staff Writer I'm mainly catching up on long reads that I've marked as favorite for a while, but I also read recently "Outside,quot; by Kate Folk, a great New York short story set in the not too distant future where dating could be … worse? "Cat Person,quot; fans, this is for you. – Erin Kuschner, food writer "The Crusaders: The Epic History of the Wars for the Holy Lands,quot; by Dan Jones. I read Jones' "The Templars,quot; not too long ago, and as someone who enjoys medieval history, I liked it, so I had to start reading "Crusaders,quot; when it came out. It's really good, and Jones brings out some really fun aspects of the story. – Arianna MacNeill, editor "Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock and Roll,quot; by Peter Guralnick. Consider this the definitive story of Sam Phillips, the man behind the legendary Memphis Sun Records, who discovered the pillars of music Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Howlin 'Wolf, Ike Turner and other roaring pioneers. Guralnick writes with enthusiasm, awe, and a deep respect for his subject, whom he knew personally for decades. The quintessential American, this is the story of the spark that ignited rock and roll and changed the world as we know it. – Christopher Gavin, editor I'm reading the exciting historical fiction novel "Going home", A New York Times best seller by Yaa Gyasi detailing the impact of slavery on several generations of a family in Africa and America over the span of 250 years. – Kristi Palma, editor If you're a fan of crime and mystery novels, look "In the woods,quot; by Tana French. Follow two Irish detectives in Dublin as they investigate a murder, and it's also the first book in a series that focuses on a new character with each sequel. If you get hooked after the first book, the second follows an undercover detective who takes the place of his dead doppelgänger. – Ainslie Cromar, writer

What we are seeing:

"Bramble bush." Probably the most artfully written series ever to appear on the USA Network (with all due respect to "Psych,quot; and "Suits,quot;), this crime mystery features a Senate staff member who played Rosario Dawson returning to her hometown in Texas to investigate the death of his sister. Also, there are giraffes. – Nik DeCosta-Klipa, editor

I'm halfway through the first season of The "hunters,quot; of Amazon Prime the show where Al Pacino plays a Holocaust survivor who leads a group of Jewish vigilantes who hunted Nazis in America in the 1970s. Not what you would call a great show, or even really a good show: On the one hand, it's vaguely offensive, except for those parts when it's REALLY offensive. And yet, there is something about his Grand Guignol excess and Al Pacino Tevye's accent meets Jackie Mason that makes you unable to walk away. Or at least me. – Peter Chianca, general editor of tasks

"Curb your enthusiasm,quot; Season 10 has me laughing after a long day. I love how much the characters in Larry David and Susie Essman hate each other. Is it strange that you find your cathartic screen fights? "High maintenance,quot; He's also helping me get through these weird times by following The Guy (Ben Sinclair) as he encounters the strange but easy-to-relate lives of New Yorkers. The last movie I saw was Midsommar. At least we are not living in that story. – Emily Turner, Community Editor

"Little fires everywhere,quot; on Hulu. The new series is based on a novel of the same name by Cambridge author Celeste Ng. (Note: if you haven't read the book yet, you should because it's awesome! But you definitely don't need to have read the book to enjoy the show.) The television show stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who are also executive producers on the series, and so far, it's proving to be as fascinating as the work it's adapted from. – Dialynn Dwyer, Lead Writer

"Succession,quot; on HBO. After spending most of 2019 watching nothing but movies, I'm using the first half of 2020 to catch up on the TV shows I intended to watch. After knocking out HBO's "Watchmen,quot; earlier this month, I moved to the comedy / drama "Succession,quot;. When media and hospitality tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox, "X2: X-Men United,quot;) becomes ill, a frantic seizure of power is triggered by those around him, primarily his sons Kendall (Jeremy Strong, a native of Boston, "The Big Short,quot;), Siobhan (Sarah Snook, "Steve Jobs,quot;) and Roman (Kieran Culkin, "Igby Goes Down,quot;). It is a delightfully acidic show, in which no one is above reproach, making it even more compelling. – Kevin Slane, Staff Writer

I just finished season 2 of David Chang "Ugly Delicious,quot; on NetflixAnd if you're already experiencing the tremors of cabin fever, this globetrotting show will help you control it (at least for a while). There are only four episodes, a quick binge! – And the season begins with an episode dedicated to territory unknown to Chang: fatherhood and how the hell he hopes to navigate while living the demanding life of a chef and restaurateur. I also loved the second episode, which delved into the wildly expansive world of Indian cuisine. – Erin Kuschner, food writer

I just saw "Midsommar"Y,quot;Apostle. "They were both creepy, they both involved cults. It was a coincidence, ha ha. Looking at,quot; Parks and Recreation "for balance. – Arianna MacNeill, editor

I just (finally) finished the hit NBC show "The good place"Starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. With everything going on in the world, it seemed like a good time like any other to delve into Michael Schur's brilliant vision of the afterlife and experience how to be a good person in time. modern, and it's funny, really, this show has it all. – Christopher Gavin, editor

I'm finally watching the AMC Emmy award-winning drama "Crazy men"Set in a New York advertising agency in the 1960s. I love everything about this show: the writing, the acting, the costumes, and the sets. – Kristi Palma, editor

What we are hearing:

The podcast in a long way. With sports on pause, this weekly podcast of interviews with journalists and writers is a refreshing and meditative escape from the fast-paced news cycle. – Nik DeCosta-Klipa, editor

I'm not ashamed (well, maybe a little) to admit that I've spent a lot of time listening "Weather ", the new album by Huey Lewis and The News. Since a fight with Ménière's disease can prevent Lewis from re-recording, I am thankful that he was tucked under the wire – a short (26-minute) mix of his signature soul with blue eyes, blue rock, catchy hooks, and winks. Humorous, with a bit of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia for good measure, is the winning comeback album we didn't know we needed. Just try not to hum "Her Love Is Killing Me,quot; all day, I challenge you. – Peter Chianca, general editor of tasks

I am a daily listener of The newspaper New York Times podcast, but that's no different in the days before the pandemic. – Emily Turner, Community Editor

Carole King "Tapestry,quot; and the "Coffee Table Jazz,quot; Playlist on Spotify. Initially I took advantage of my forced time at home as an opportunity to catch up on some new albums that I had missed in recent months, listening to Childish Gambino's "3.15.20,quot; and Jay Electronica's long-awaited "Written Testimony,quot;. But just like when I ignore a new movie to watch "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,quot; for the umpteenth time, I found myself leaning on familiar songs to ring my day. In her 1971 masterpiece "Tapestry," Carole King uses her superpower to make a listener feel good, even as she sings about sad subjects like longing for a long-distance lover ("So Far Away,quot;) or the end of a relationship ("It's too late,quot;). It is an impeccable album from start to finish, and is currently in heavy rotation in my department. I have also decided to schedule my day based on which part of my apartment is sunbathing at any given time, which has led to a 90 minute daily sitting session by my bedroom window starting at 4 p.m. For that late-afternoon treat, I present "Coffee Table Jazz," a relaxing, slow-paced playlist from Spotify with artists like Duke Ellington and Wynton Marsalis that softens as it blends into the background. – Kevin Slane, Staff Writer

On Spotify, Grimes' "Anthropocene,quot; Y Poppy’s "I disagree,quot; two releases this year that I've enjoyed. Too, Good luck! Luciferian Towers of the Black Emperor Y Beach House "7,quot; a favorite from a couple of years ago that I have not neglected. On vinyl Weyes Blood's "Titanic Rising,quot; my favorite album from last year that i really love. I picked up a physical copy at Newbury Comics before the COVID-19 crisis really increased. Weyes Blood is supposed to open for Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds this fall in Boston, and I really hope we all enjoy live music again by then. – Arianna MacNeill, editor

What else are we doing?

Run, preferably outside. – Nik DeCosta-Klipa, editor

We have taken our Wii gaming system out of the closet. Wii Sports Resort is great! (Table tennis, anyone?) – Peter Chianca, general editor of tasks

I am running further along the ocean, which has turned out to be its own form of meditation. I'm still boxing with Peter’s Welch’s Gym through their new YouTube and Zoom streaming workouts. Pulling it out while it's trapped inside has never felt so good. – Emily Turner, Community Editor

I started a new (and free) "30 Day Yoga Journey,quot; in Yoga with Adrienne. I have completed one of their programs 30 days before, which are great for beginners or anyone who enjoys yoga at a snail's pace. I don't usually practice yoga, but this also incorporates a healthy dose of meditation, and I'm trying anything to help control my anxiety during this chaotic time. – Erin Kuschner, food writer

Siestas Many naps. – Arianna MacNeill, editor

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.