NBC presents the next episode of the new Amsterdam about a flu epidemic in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak

NBC has released an upcoming episode of its medical drama. New Amsterdam it is all a flu epidemic as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to overwhelm the health system and keep millions of Americans isolated in their homes.

According to Persons According to the magazine, the network originally scheduled the episode "Our Doors Are Always Open,quot; to air on April 7. An NBC spokesperson says the episode was written "some time ago."

#New Amsterdam Hits Renewal Jackpot: NBC Orders * Three * More Seasons https://t.co/CYZCQal8nB – TVLine.com (@TVLine) January 11, 2020

"Being sensitive to the current climate, the producers, the network and the studio have decided that the episode will not air on NBC on April 7 as previously scheduled," the spokesperson said. "Another new episode of New Amsterdam will air on April 14 at 9 p.m. as the season finale."

After filming the episode, four people from the New Amsterdam The production team, three crew members and a writer, fell ill. Additionally, guest star Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for COVID-19, but recovered quickly and believes it was due to the anti-malaria drug cocktail promoted by President Trump.

Originally, the episode was titled "Pandemic," and showrunner David Schulnder wrote in a Deadline Essay that history showed "what happens when our hospital has to pitch tents in the parking lot because every bed is occupied." Ironically, that is exactly what is happening right now in many New York hospitals.

Schulner says that sometimes the mirror reflects something that is too horrible to look at. He noted that when he wrote the article, New York State accounted for seven percent of global COVID-19 infections, and that number is likely to increase.

NBC will air replays of #New Amsterdam on March 31 and April 7 before the season finale on April 14: The last episode produced of the show before production closed https://t.co/FxJmfi7WGy – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 26, 2020

He said the images they put on the screen of New Yorkers fleeing parks and doctors performing autopsies in makeshift labs were difficult to see, and some would call it "exploitative,quot; or say it was "in bad taste."

Now Schulner says that no one will be able to say anything because the mirror has been removed, for better or for worse. However, he noted that most of the production team wanted the episode to air because they poured their hearts and souls into it. He says that one day it will air, but not now.

Ad

"And when he does, some will still say he is exploitative." Some will still say it is in bad taste. And some will be grateful that their experiences are reflected, ”said Schulner. “To show them that they were not alone. In a time when isolation was the only way to survive. That there was and is … hope. "



Post views:

0 0