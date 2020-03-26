NBA Draft prospects 2020: Tracking the early entry list of the best players who have declared

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
The early entry deadline for the NBA Draft 2020 is fast approaching with the window open until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Prospective lottery picks like Anthony Edwards of Georgia and Tyrese Haliburton of Iowa State have already made their intentions known, but many other college stars are still on the fence. This draft class is not particularly strong or deep, so it will be a challenge for teams to find contributors to their rotations.

NBA MOCK DRAFT: Warriors face a difficult decision with the best team

There is a bigger problem than the talent level of this group, of course. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down all NBA operations indefinitely, there is no guarantee that the NBA 2020 Draft will take place on June 25 as originally scheduled. However, headquarters will have to prepare for draft night, even if the ability to evaluate and interview players is more difficult than usual.

Which prospects will enter their names in the draft group? Here are the subclasses they have declared so far.

(Note: The withdrawal deadline is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.)

NBA Draft 2020 prospects: early entry list

Declared

Name college
Anthony Edwards Georgia
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State
Tre jones Duke
Kira lewis Alabama
Nico Mannion Arizona
Onyeka Okongwu USC
Isaac Okoro Brown
Obi Toppin Dayton
Devin Vassell State of florida
James Wiseman Memphis

Undecided

Name college
Achiuwa precious Memphis
Cole Anthony North Carolina
Saddiq Bey Villanova
Devon Dotson Kansas
Josh Green Arizona
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky
Jaden McDaniels Washington
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt
Jahmi & # 39; us Ramsey Texas Tech
Isaiah Stewart Washington
Jalen Smith Maryland
Patrick Williams State of florida

