NBA Draft prospects 2020: Tracking the early entry list of the best players who have declared

The early entry deadline for the NBA Draft 2020 is fast approaching with the window open until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Prospective lottery picks like Anthony Edwards of Georgia and Tyrese Haliburton of Iowa State have already made their intentions known, but many other college stars are still on the fence. This draft class is not particularly strong or deep, so it will be a challenge for teams to find contributors to their rotations.

There is a bigger problem than the talent level of this group, of course. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down all NBA operations indefinitely, there is no guarantee that the NBA 2020 Draft will take place on June 25 as originally scheduled. However, headquarters will have to prepare for draft night, even if the ability to evaluate and interview players is more difficult than usual.

Which prospects will enter their names in the draft group? Here are the subclasses they have declared so far.

(Note: The withdrawal deadline is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.)

NBA Draft 2020 prospects: early entry list

Declared

Name college Anthony Edwards Georgia Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State Tre jones Duke Kira lewis Alabama Nico Mannion Arizona Onyeka Okongwu USC Isaac Okoro Brown Obi Toppin Dayton Devin Vassell State of florida James Wiseman Memphis

Undecided