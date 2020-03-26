"NanoVapor,quot; used by NJ hospital kills coronavirus on surfaces for 70 days – BGR

%MINIFYHTML43ae762eb6a26f9ec90674c7aac7694a11% %MINIFYHTML43ae762eb6a26f9ec90674c7aac7694a12%

Healthcare workers on the front lines of the new coronavirus pandemic have the highest risk of becoming infected, especially in hospitals where the influx of coronavirus patients is depleting the supply of face masks and other protective measures.

A hospital in New Jersey has become the first in the United States to use a new emerging solution called the NanoVapor BioTech Microbial Suppression System.

The system is FDA approved and involves coating the surfaces of objects with a special disinfecting spray that kills viruses like the new coronavirus on contact for 70 days or more.

The new coronavirus outbreak that started as a handful of mysterious viral infections in Wuhan, China, has been progressively getting worse. It started moving westward last month toward Europe, which is now the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was hope in the early days of the spread of the new coronavirus to the United States that swift and dramatic action would limit the scope of the outbreak, but the White House decided to minimize the severity of the disease until it spread too far to contain it. Once it became clear that we were in the midst of a national crisis, individual states began to take steps to delay the spread of the deadly virus. Needless to say, it was too late at the time, and the US USA They are now on track to eventually eclipse the death toll from COVID-19 in China in the coming weeks and months. Vaccines are being developed and treatments are being tested, but the outbreak will have peaked long before anything is widely available.

Now, the smartest thing to do is to take shelter in place and avoid leaving our houses unless absolutely necessary, and then practice social distancing and good hygiene. Of course, healthcare workers cannot afford to stay home. Now they are tasked with staffing the nation's hospitals and treating people with COVID-19, putting themselves in danger all the time.

Obviously, there are several steps that healthcare professionals take to protect themselves as best they can. Medical-grade face masks help prevent infection with COVID-19, as do regular use of disinfectants and hand washing. But a New Jersey hospital is taking an exciting additional step to protect its staff and patients, and involves an intriguing new treatment for surfaces and objects in the hospital.

It's called the NanoVapor BioTech Microbial Suppression System, or MSS. It is a large-scale application system that uses a special sprayer to apply antimicrobial nanoparticles to surfaces and objects. However, the NanoVapor solution doesn't just disinfect. It is a special biodegradable coating that continues to protect surfaces by killing bacteria, fungi, mold, and even viruses like the new coronavirus for weeks or even months after application.

In its tests, the company measured a 99.8% reduction in microbial count 70 days after application, and it remains effective for up to 90 days.

"The MSS system can distribute your microbial agent quickly and on a large scale in places like hospitals, shopping malls, municipal and office buildings, schools, houses of worship, airports and other centers and public transport vehicles," said the Chief of Surgery for Hudson Regional Hospital Dr. Maurizio Miglietta in a statement. Miglietta is also the Clinical Medical Director of NanoVapor BioTech, which explains why Hudson Regional is the first hospital to adopt the solution.

Miglietta's colleague and CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital, Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, added: “Without a current cure for COVID-19, the best strategy to flatten the curve is to implement preventive measures to keep our patients, doctors and professionals safe. The NanoVapor BioTech system changes the rules of the game to prevent the spread of disease. "

This is how NanoVapor explains the solution on its website:

Our MSS (Microbial Suppression System) creates a submicroscopic molecular coating that eliminates the growth of viruses, bacteria, fungi and molds on hard and soft surfaces. This durable barrier continues to provide antimicrobial protection for months, even in high contact areas. Unlike other methods, our proprietary MSS delivery units can quickly provide protection for large-scale commercial and industrial applications, including airports and train stations. The MSS antimicrobial agent uses a non-toxic, water-based and biodegradable formula that is completely safe for humans and the environment. Your application will not harm electronic products, keyboards or touch screens.

It seems almost too good to be true, but the NanoVapor solution is FDA approved. Obviously, this scale has never been tested in such a high-risk environment before, so we'll be looking forward to seeing how the infection rate of Hudson Regional healthcare workers compares to other hospitals in the coming months.

