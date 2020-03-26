Namecheap blocks domain registration with "coronavirus,quot; and "vaccine,quot; in the name

Domain registrar Namecheap said Wednesday that it will no longer accept new domain applications, including the words "coronavirus," "covid,quot; and "vaccine," among other versions of words and phrases alluding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Angeles-based company says the move is to prevent abuse and fraud from sites trying to sell counterfeit products and disinformation, and otherwise capitalize on the current global health crisis.

“There are always those who try to take advantage of crisis situations by carrying out acts of fraud. In response, we are actively working with law enforcement to proactively prevent and eliminate COVID-19 related fraudulent or abusive domains or websites, ”the company writes in its statement, which it emailed to customers today. "This includes banning certain terms like,quot; coronavirus "," covid "and,quot; vaccine "from our domain search tool so that they cannot be purchased and used as abuse."

Namecheap says that legitimate companies and website owners can request a domain name containing one of the now banned words through their support team, which "will be available to review and manually register when requested."

Fraud and abuse related to the coronavirus have become widespread online in recent months as the situation has worsened worldwide and countless economies have come to a halt in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease. That has led to a wave of countermeasures from big and small tech companies. Amazon, eBay, and other online sellers have begun removing listings that make false claims of coronavirus, as well as restricting the sale of health items such as face masks and hand sanitizer. Large platform companies like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have begun working together to take more aggressive positions on moderating possible misinformation and fraudulent content related to the crisis.