MTNL News: MTNL will provide free 1-month access to corporate servers to work from home – Latest news

State telecommunications firm MTNL began Thursday to offer free office server access to employees of its business clients to support work from home during the shutdown.

Employees of MTNL corporate clients using their broadband connection will be able to take advantage of this service for free for a month, MTNL President and CEO Sunil Kumar told PTI.

"Many organizations have their primary server on the MTNL MPLS network. Employees of those organizations that have MTNL Broadband can enable themselves with MTNL VPNoBB (Virtual Private Network Over Broadband). Through this, they can access their office servers. This it will be a safe medium, "Kumar said.

He said that this system will give them access to all the services that his company offers in the office to carry out his task.

"Using this, corporate employees can do all the jobs they would otherwise have to get to the office for. It will be just an extension from the office to your home. No access limitations. MTNL will extend this facility for a month without any additional charge., just to allow good work from home, "he said.

In general, MTNL charges Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per connection to access corporate servers located on its network.