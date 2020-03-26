MLB shares message on what would have been the league's inaugural 2020 day – Up News Info Los Angeles

– There were no peanuts, no Dodger Dogs, no baseball on what would be Major League Baseball Opening Day 2020.

Thursday, March 26, marked the league's originally scheduled Opening Day, but due to the coronavirus, the start of the baseball season in Los Angeles has been delayed.

On Wednesday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN that he expects baseball to return in May, but that there won't be a full season.

MLB released a message Thursday morning narrated by Angel star Mike Trout.

"Every year on the opening day we get together," Trout said as he played the video of the opening day ceremonies from different stadiums. “Wait, believe, be part of a community. Opening day can be postponed, but unity, hope, and community don't have to be. This is a team game played by individuals, and each of us has a role to play. Although we are separated, we can unite. "

Two weeks ago, spring training was postponed and the players were sent home.

The league initially announced a suspension of events for at least four weeks on March 12, which originally delayed Opening Day by two weeks from March 26 to at least April 9.