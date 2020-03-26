MLB Opening Day Hours: How to Watch Classic Baseball Games on MLB Network, FS1, and More

%MINIFYHTML0113badff1aae2a8825f7f0d8896db5a11% %MINIFYHTML0113badff1aae2a8825f7f0d8896db5a12%

March 26 was supposed to be one of the best days of the year. Perhaps the best in the entire sports calendar.

It was opening day, in capital letters. All 30 teams were slated to play, as they're supposed to be, rather than wrong staggered starts from years past that were designed to set eyes on one or two games on one of two particular networks.

But no real baseball will be played on March 26, as you know. It's a shame, but it's the right thing to do, as the world deals with the coronavirus impact (seriously, folks, stay home and wash your hands regularly).

All times are oriental.

MLB 2020 opening hours

There are no live games, but there is plenty of baseball to watch. Lots and lots of baseball, actually. And that's a good thing, with MLB leading the way to make the best of a bad situation.

Baseball fans, there are a lot of games to watch on Thursday (and, yes, we know what a lot means.)

MLB Network

We'll start here, with the league's flagship network. MLB Network is showing what it considers four classic opening day games. I've never really sat down and ranked Opening Day games, so I can't say if these are the top four or not, but the one that always comes to mind is there, so that's good.

1 pm. – Yankees at Indians, 1996. Derek Jeter's first opening day

4 p.m. – Dodgers Giants, 2013. Clayton Kershaw hits home runs and throws a shutout.

6 p.m. – Giants at Diamondbacks, 2017. MadBum vs. Greinke. Too much fun

9 p.m. – Padres y Rockies, 2005. Peak Coors Field; No spoilers, but the losing team hit five home runs that day.

Midnight – Cubs Mets, 1994. Tuffy Rhodes, who had five career home runs in total early in the game, hit three – THREE – home runs from Dwight Gooden.

FS1

There is little in sports better than a Game 7 with a championship on the line, and FS1 has a pair of doozies lined up.

7 p.m. – Cubs in Indians, 2016. You remember this one. Neither team had won a World Series title in generations, so this went to additional innings.

10 p.m. – Yankees at Diamondbacks, 2001. Just an unforgettable series. It is possible, perhaps, that in a classic with so many home runs, the winning career was pursued on a single single.

ESPN

Baseball schedule for most of the day, including Tim Kurkjian's new show. ESPN2 is airing four Home Run Derbys classics starting at 6 p.m. ET – 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015.

MLB YouTube

Baseball starts early here. Bacon and baseball, that's an incredible combination. Games are scheduled for both the MLB main YouTube channel and the MLB Vault YouTube channel.

8:30 a.m., MLB – Rockies at Brewers, 2018 NLDS G1. Drama! One team tied with two runs in the ninth, and the other won with one run in the tenth.

Noon, MLB – Angels at Yankees, May 26, 2018. A certain generational superstar turned his first 5-for-5 game of his career into a fairly well-known location.

1 p.m., MLB Vault – Pirates at Reds, Opening Day 2019. Because baseball must always open in Cincinnati.

3 p.m., MLB – Nationals at the Astros, World Series Game 2019 7. You remember this one.

4 p.m., MLB Vault – Tigers at Orioles, 2014 ALDS Game 2. Because baseball was once good in Baltimore, a great return for the O's!

6:05 p.m., MLB – Cubs in Indians, 2016 World Series Game 7. In cases where you don't have FS1, apparently.

10:30 p.m., MLB – Giants at Royals, 2014 World Series Game 7. Tune in to see MadBum dominate and ask if they should have sent Alex Gordon (spoiler: they shouldn't have).

MLB Facebook

Start early here too, but half an hour more if you can't get up for breakfast. Games on the MLB Facebook homepage and in the majors in Spanish.

9 a.m. – Brewers at Tigers, June 12, 2007. Justin Verlander tosses the first of his three (and counting?) No hits in his career.

9 a.m. LM – Royals at Indians, September 14, 2017. Not a big deal. Just a final victory for Cleveland. The 22nd consecutive victory for that club.

11am. – Rangers at Cardinals, 2011 World Series Game 6. Perhaps the best rivetless game in baseball history? Look again and decide for yourself.

12:15 a.m., LM – Rangers at Blue Jays, ALDS 2015 Game 5. The Bat Flip. Enough talk.

2:50 p.m. – Red Sox in the Yankees, 2003 ALCS Game 7. When the current Yankees manager hit a home run to send his team to the World Series.

3:30 p.m., LM – Sailors on Rays, August 15, 2012. King Felix was Mr. Perfect.

6 p.m. – Yankees in Red Sox, 2004 ALCS Game 4. Dave Damn Roberts.

6 p.m., LM – Marlins at Yankees, 2003 World Series Game 6. Young Josh Beckett dominated the Yankees with the title on the line.

10 p.m. – Yankees at Diamondbacks, 2001 World Series Game 7. Again, if you don't have FS1, apparently.

10 p.m., LM – Yankees in Rangers, 2010 ALCS Game 6. The Rangers scored their first World Series ticket thanks to eight brilliant innings from Colby Lewis.

MLB Twitter

The same with Facebook here; a list of games on MLB's main Twitter page and a list of games on the majors' Twitter page.

9 a.m. – Cubs at Phillies, August 15, 2019. Mr. Contract, Bryce Harper, came out of it with a grand slam.

8:30 a.m., LM – Reds in Pirates, 2013 NL Wild-Card. Francisco Liriano was outstanding, but Johnny Cueto dropped the ball in it. Pirates win.

Noon – Blue Jays at Astros, September 1, 2019. And here's the third JV race, no-no.

11:15 a.m., LM – Tigers in the Twins, October 6, 2009. The Twins won five in a row to force a playoff, then won this one with a 12-inning playoff.

3 p.m. – Giants in the Rocky Mountains, June 18, 2017. Nolan Arenado completed his cycle with a homer on Father's Day. That is all.

3:05 p.m., LM – Dodgers at Braves, 2018 NLDS Game 3. Ronald Acuña entered the postseason with a grand slam that helped the Braves win.

6 p.m. – Mets at Dodgers, 2015 NLDS Game 5. Superior Mets Dodgers to advance to the NLCS.

6:05 p.m., LM – Royals at Mets, 2015 World Series Game 5. Poor Matt Harvey.

9 p.m. – Rockies at Dodgers, June 18, 2014. Peak Kershaw again: 15 strikeouts, no hits.

9:30 p.m., LM – Padres in Rockies, June 14, 2019. The pads scored 12 in a row to return from a deficit of 11-4 to win, 16-12.

MLB Cut4

By leaving no stone unturned, MLB's Cut4 Twitter page also shows the goodness of hardball.

11am. – Yankees at Rays, September 28, 2011. Perhaps the craziest day of the regular season. This was the gem, the Rays returned from a 7-0 deficit to win and secure a playoff spot.

4 p.m. – Rays at White Sox, July 23, 2009. Mark Buehrle was brilliant, Dewayne Wise was the golden glove and Buehrle finished his perfect in 2 hours and 3 minutes.

6 p.m. – Royals at A’s, September 4, 2002. You know the scene in “Moneyball,” when Chris Pratt home runs to give the A their 20th consecutive victory.