Missouri man accused of making a terrorist threat after a viral video shows him licking items inside a local Walmart

A Missouri man was arrested Monday and accused of making a terrorist threat after posting a video of himself licking items inside a local Walmart amid the spread of the coronavirus.

According to NBC News, court documents indicate that Cody Lee Pfister posted a video of himself licking Walmart deodorants in Warrenton on March 11th. As he licked the packages, he asked, "Who's afraid of the coronavirus?"

The Warrenton Police Department said they received calls from local residents as well as people from outside the country when they reported the video.

Lt. Justin Unger said, "We take this incident very seriously, especially with this infectious disease and the state the country is in. We take these things seriously to protect our community."

In the criminal complaint, it is stated that the suspect "knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed."

Pfister's attorney spoke to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, saying the COVID-19 label was a pandemic and that "public conduct was immature on March 10."th it looks completely different through today's lens. "

Pfister appeared in court on Wednesday and is due to return in May.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/missouri-man-arrested-licking-items-walmart-mock-coronavirus-fears-n1168901