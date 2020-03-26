Minnesota coronavirus: St. Paul woman shares viral video of COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 29-year-old St. Paul woman says it is one of the first cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. A candid video detailing his diagnosis has gone viral.

Jilla Nadimi wants to put a face to the statistics in the hope that people will heed the warnings.

The pain was unlike anything Jilla Nadimi had ever experienced before.

"It felt like my skin was on fire like someone was stabbing into the marrow of my bones," Nadimi said.

A healthy young woman, once crowned queen of the winter carnival, now works in refugee camps around the world. After a 3-week trip to Uganda, Nadimi made a stop in New York to visit a friend on March 6. This is where his doctors now believe he contracted COVID-19.

"We probably all get sick at the same time," Nadimi said.

Her fight for a diagnosis began a few days later. At first, his St. Paul clinic believed that Nadimi's fever and body ache dated back to her trips abroad.

“After talking to the doctor about my symptoms, he was positive. I did not have COVID-19. He actually came back to the room without wearing a hazardous materials suit, "Nadimi said.

But, a few days after rubbing Nadimi's nose and mouth, she says the results confirmed that it was Minnesota's 22nd COVID-19 case.

Her 14-minute YouTube video details how her symptoms changed every few days.

"From day 7 to day 11, this is where it gets really scary guys. I had a dry cough, I finally had that dry cough that everyone talks about, shortness of breath, chest tightness," Nadimi said.

She has been six feet away from her boyfriend, who is also quarantined at her home. Nadimi is feeling much better now. She hopes her story will keep people at home.

“History will be defined according to how we act. Just do your part, really. You don't want this, "he said.

Nadimi is also at the forefront of the pandemic professionally.