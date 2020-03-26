Minnesota Coronavirus: Post-COVID-19 Unemployment Rate May Exceed Great Depression – Up News Info

In the midst of this outbreak, Minnesota has not been immune to rising unemployment claims. Almost 150,000 workers sought help in the past week alone. Now Pat Kessler explains how the state could face a job crisis worse than the Great Depression.

The Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis predicts for June that the US unemployment rate. USA It could be 30%. That would be three times the worst of the 2009 recession, which was 9.9% in Minnesota. But it would also be higher than the Great Depression, when Minnesota's unemployment rate reached 24.6%.

Everything crashes faster than anyone expected.

The Minnesota department that tracks all of this, Employment and Economic Development, reported in the past week that 149,443 people applied for unemployment benefits. Compared to 2,500 per week a year ago, they now receive 2,000 requests per hour.

The most affected group: bar and restaurant workers. There, 48,540 were fired. Personal care and services such as salons and spas, the rate is 10,844. Sales represent another 10,657 and 9,271 of office workers.

What makes it worse in Minnesota is that this is just the beginning. State officials prepare for hundreds of thousands of layoffs.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he is stumped because President Donald Trump wants to "open the country,quot; in two weeks. In fact, although the President has tremendous influence in recommending Americans to return to work, he cannot order them to open businesses in Minnesota. Only Walz can impose legal restrictions, and only the governor can remove them.

If you need to apply for unemployment benefits, it is faster to do it online than by phone. Click here for the online application.

