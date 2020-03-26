Miley Cyrus wanted to copy Hilary Duff with Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus has always admired Hilary Duff.

During the Wednesday episode of his Instagram live show Bright-minded, the "Slide Away,quot; singer admitted that the Lizzie McGuire Alum served as a great inspiration for her character in Hannah Montana.

Sitting with Duff for the inspiring show, Cyrus even admitted that the "only reason,quot; he took on the role was so he could "copy,quot; it. Looking forward to starting at Disney like Younger star, Cyrus recalled auditioning for the hit Disney Channel series and channeled his inner Lizzie through the process.

"But the only reason I wanted it was to be able to do whatever you did," he shared. "And really, I don't think I cared about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what."

Seizing the moment to honor his hero, Cyrus continued: "So I just wanted to thank you again for inspiring me. I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it weren't for you and showing me how to do that."