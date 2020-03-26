Miley Cyrus wanted to copy Hilary Duff with Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus has always admired Hilary Duff.
During the Wednesday episode of his Instagram live show Bright-minded, the "Slide Away,quot; singer admitted that the Lizzie McGuire Alum served as a great inspiration for her character in Hannah Montana.
Sitting with Duff for the inspiring show, Cyrus even admitted that the "only reason,quot; he took on the role was so he could "copy,quot; it. Looking forward to starting at Disney like Younger star, Cyrus recalled auditioning for the hit Disney Channel series and channeled his inner Lizzie through the process.
"But the only reason I wanted it was to be able to do whatever you did," he shared. "And really, I don't think I cared about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what."
Seizing the moment to honor his hero, Cyrus continued: "So I just wanted to thank you again for inspiring me. I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it weren't for you and showing me how to do that."
Humiliated by Cyrus' kind words, Hilary said, "First of all, you are so sweet, and I feel like I've known you for so long. Just by hearing you say that, I feel like you've been such a bright light and you've made so many choices that They have been so bold and you are an inspiration to me and to all of us, and you still are. "
She added: "But really, I think I'm totally looking for your inspiration to know how to be great and what to wear and what you're doing and all of this."
In addition to proving that she was Duff's biggest fan, Cyrus admitted that she saw the A Cinderella story star in concert on the day. "I wanted to tell you that I came to your concert when I was 11 years old and I told you I was wearing a plaid skirt and Uggs for the show because you were wearing a plaid skirt and Uggs."
"And from the nosebleed seats, I was hoping you would notice me and say, 'Hey girl, nice Uggs!' I don't know what I was thinking, but I was obsessed with your shirt," she continued. "I was dazzled and it said 'Nashville', and immediately I went and bought a dazzling one and stayed up all night keeping everything I owned."
Acknowledging the moment of the full circle, Cyrus joked, "Okay, just so my fans know: You can go from stalking someone behind their tour bus to FaceTiming live on Instagram."
Since its launch Bright-mindedCyrus has taken the time to reconnect with several Disney students. For her second episode, the "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer rekindled her friendship with Demi lovato. To commemorate the 14th anniversary of Hannah Montana, Cyrus reconnected with his co-star Emily Osment and invited fans to walk down memory lane criticizing their show closets.
%MINIFYHTML2ce4cf527e6b68cf7f6699c5a4e0980613%