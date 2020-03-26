Miley Cyrus Shares A Panic Attack Story From Her First Coronavirus Closure Days

Instagram

Days after launching a new Instagram chat program called & # 39; Bright Minded & # 39 ;, the successful & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; Remember how the idea came to you in the first place.

Miley Cyrus She launched her new Instagram chat program, "Bright Minded", after suffering an intense panic attack during her first days in blocking the coronavirus.

The pop star, who has become one of the stars leading the self-isolation revolution from home, admits she found it difficult to spend time alone when the global pandemic forced American leaders to encourage everyone to stay.

"I was sitting outside one night and looking at the stars, and it was the only place where I could be outside my house and feel really safe," the 27-year-old singer explained in a FaceTime interview with radio presenter Apple Music. Zane Lowe. "I was lying on the grass and just looking at the stars, and I thought about how lucky and lucky I am to live in a space where I can still go out and take a walk. And the weather has changed it has been a little rainy, but it has been nice snuggle up with my dog ​​on the couch on days when I felt good and I have enough space where I can go out and enjoy nature and feel a little less horny. "

"But I was thinking about how not everyone has that space. Because having that change of scenery and being part of something so beautiful, like the colors of the trees or the night sky, it was very inspiring for me to create that inside for the days when I was trapped inside my house like everyone else "

"I started having this fear, anxiety and panic, and I actually started giving myself really cold feet. My feet started getting really cold, my hands (started) getting really cold, and I realized that I was actually having a seizure. Total anxiety. And so I remembered this exercise, called Brilliant Minds, that my psychiatrist has used for the past 10 years. Of course we have these great tools. We never used them in times of crisis … So I called it, and I wanted to remind me of brilliant mental exercise. "

The idea, which encourages people to create soothing words using the letters & # 39; BRIGHTMIN-D & # 39 ;, really helped Miley stay focused and as she traced it, she began to think of famous friends she would like to Talk as part of a daily Instagram show. , which would also keep her busy in self-isolation.

"I started thinking about the most inspiring people I knew, like Demi lovato or Ellen Degeneresor my good friends Rita prays, Jeremy Scott… and I started creating this really amazing list of people who were willing to come to my show. "

Miley has already interviewed Demi, members of her family, actress. Emily Osment, his teenage idol Hilary Duff, Dua Lipa Y Baby Rexha on his "Bright Mind" show and now he hopes to hook an Oscar winner: "I actually just talked to Hilary swank this morning about making & # 39; Planks with Swank & # 39; on my show, because she can hold like a three minute table. "