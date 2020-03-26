Home Entertainment Michael Rapaport tears up Kim Kardashian over leaked Taylor Swift video

Michael Rapaport tears up Kim Kardashian over leaked Taylor Swift video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Michael Rapaport has an opinion on everything, and this time he's going to defend pop singer Taylor Swift, after his camp allegedly leaked the entire conversation between Kanye West, Swift, and Kim Kardashian.

"The only one is still talking about it. It's you. Do you think we're dumb? The only reason you're talking is because your show will premiere on Thursday and you're under-promoting your show without promoting it." he ranted. "We will see you, your mother and your galavant sisters with your rotating body parts."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©