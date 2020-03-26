Metro Detroit's premier food provider for restaurants is now selling to the public – Up News Info Detroit

Atlas Wholesale Food Co. is a major provider of restaurants and casinos in the Detroit metropolitan area. Detroit Free Press reports that, for the first time in its history, Altas will begin offering any of its 3,000 items in its inventory to consumers with a minimum order of $ 100 through its website: Altaswholesalefood.com. Items include a wide range of food, as well as restaurant supplies, including hand sanitizer, sanitizer cleaners, and cleaning wipes.

CEO John Kohl saw a way to reinvent his company when sales fell 80% and still retain his employees. In addition to the website, customers can pick up food orders at their warehouse at 5100 St. Jean near I-94 and Conner or at any of its five Metro Detroit locations in restaurant parking lots that are restaurant parking lots. He says, "These restaurants are our customers, so we are also trying to attract business." Restaurants may continue to sell takeout even though they have been ordered to close.

"We are a critical element in the food chain. We have a warehouse full of food and there are shelves that are empty, so we can help you," he said.

The trucks will be at the delivery sites from 11 a.m. at 2 p.m. and they will be repeated every week from Tuesday.

The return sites are:

Tuesday in the Hills City Grill parking lot, 2940 Rochester Road in Troy

The Wednesdays in the Red Olive Parking Lot, 49605 Grand River Ave. in WIxom and in the Pub Parking Lot 1281, 1281 Gratiot Ave., Clinton Township

Thursday in the Somerset Swimming Pool lot, 18525 Masonic in Fraser and in the former Big Boy restaurant parking lot, 2800 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti.

Any day of the weekPickups are available from 9 am to 3 pm at your warehouse at 5100 St. Jean in Detroit.

If you order $ 450 or more, they will be delivered at the time and location chosen by the customer.

A portion of the company's new sales to consumers will be donated to help restaurants and service workers directly affected by COVID-19.

The original article written by The Detroit Free Press can be found here.

