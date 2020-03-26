"Messiah" canceled by Netflix after one season – Deadline

Netflix has chosen not to renew the provocative drama Messiah for a second season Series star Wil Traval revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday.

"Today is a very sad day," he wrote. "I just received news from Netflix that there will be no #messiah season 2. I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different."

Created by Michael Petroni and produced by The bible & # 39;s Mark Burnett and Roma DowneyMessiah explored the lines between religion, faith and politics. When a CIA officer investigates a man, whom some call Al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi), who attracts international attention and supporters through acts of public disruption, he embarks on a high-risk global mission to uncover if it is a divine entity. or a deceptive scammer.

According to sources, Messiah, which has a large international cast and is filmed in multiple locations around the world, is a type of production that is impossible to carry out in the short term, as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate the world. most of the world. .

Additionally, the series faced some controversy. the Messiah The trailer, released earlier this month, sparked a backlash over the al-Masih name, prompting a request from change.org urging a boycott of the series. It has not received wide support, garnering just over 4,000 signatures so far. Also in the Middle East is a scene from the series involving gunshots on Jerusalem's holy Temple Mount.

Then two days before Messiah Debuting on Netflix worldwide, the Royal Film Commission of Jordan requested that the drama not be shown in the predominantly Muslim country.

"Messiah it's a work of fiction, "a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline at the time." It is not based on any character, figure or religion. All Netflix displays ratings and feature information to help members make their own decisions about what is right for them and their families. "

Messiah It was partially filmed in the Kingdom, and the RFC had reviewed the synopsis of the series' episodes before approving filming and granting the program's tax credit.