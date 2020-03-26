Mesa Verde is the second Colorado national park to close amid coronavirus



Mesa Verde National Park has become the second national park in the state to close in an effort to stop the ruthless spread of the coronavirus in Colorado.

The park's closure, which took effect late Wednesday, came just hours after Governor Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order for the 5.7 million Colorado residents.

Those stranded at home who wish to take advantage of the numerous digital tools available to explore Mesa Verde National Park, including its mobile app, podcasts, and videos, can do so on the park's website.

The Mesa Verde closure comes just five days after Rocky Mountain National Park officials said they would close the gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read more on our partner site Denver7.

