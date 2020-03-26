Memories of Opening Day: Raising Placards, Al Leiter and the New York Mets

%MINIFYHTMLb1c9327c04da999e2a3806213927091911% %MINIFYHTMLb1c9327c04da999e2a3806213927091912%

With 2020 Opening Day delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sporting News employees remember their most memorable Opening Days of the past.

Opening day.

One of the best days on the calendar for sports fans. It brings a sense of renewal, a new leap forward and optimism that maybe, just maybe, this is the year.

In 2001, the first game for the New York Mets had this magical feeling; The beginning of what would hopefully be a special season while celebrating the previous one. The Mets were the defending champions of the National League.

April 9, 2001 was a bright, sunny, warm and perfect day. He was back in Brooklyn, New York, for spring break; in a few weeks I would graduate from Binghamton University. Looking back, there's a part of me that thinks we didn't plan on going to the game, but the day was so warm and inviting, why not spend it at the stadium? How do we get last minute tickets? We will leave that part out.

OPENING DAY MEMORIES

We got there early, as was the standard back then, and practiced hitting. When it was over, my mother and sister went to the seats facing the left field while I stayed on the bench to take some photos. Reminder, this was before smartphones, so it was probably a disposable camera, which meant I waited for days to get the movie back.

The team was announced, player by player. They were wearing the white uniforms of the house that day, the ones dotted with orange, blue, and black. There were Edgardo Alfonzo, Robin Ventura, Mike Piazza, Rey Ordóñez, Todd Zeile and the late Darryl Hamilton. And, of course, the guy whose shirt he was wearing, Al Leiter.

They all ran out with thunderous applause and stood along the first base line. When Leiter got there, he turned and greeted the crowd. I'm sure he tipped his cap too. Then, as other names were called, he saw number 22 looking at him: the gray home shirt with New York on the front, with the black one cutting out the letters. He pointed and waved and then pointed at his 22 and pointed back before raising his thumb.

Day already done.

Ralph Kiner spoke. Banners were raised. More than 53,000 Shea faithful cheered. Mike Piazza homered twice. Ventura was 2 for 3. I'm sure Ordóñez made one of his striking stops shortly. Kevin Appier pitched seven strong innings. Brooklyn native John Franco threw an eighth scoreless and Armando Benítez closed it.

That day, no one knew how that year would end. But for that day, there was optimism and hope, something he never doubted, whether at the ballpark or in New York City, in the coming months and years.

But that day, the Mets beat their arch rivals, the Atlanta Braves, 9-4 and it was a good day in Flushing.