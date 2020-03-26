Meghan Markle to narrate Disney Nature documentary after Royal Exit

Meghan Markle He has officially returned to the entertainment world and secured his first job as a member of non-senior royalty.

The Duchess of Sussex narrates the Disneynature documentary Elephant, which will begin airing on April 3 on Disney +. The film "follows the African elephant Shani and his energetic son Jomo as his herd makes an epic journey hundreds of miles through the vast Kalahari desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, resources every time. minor and persistent predators, while following in the footsteps of their ancestors in a quest to reach a lush green paradise, "says a synopsis.

%MINIFYHTMLe47a5dc7a8ead8e6bcdb23f1881d1b4313% %MINIFYHTMLe47a5dc7a8ead8e6bcdb23f1881d1b4314%

"In recognition of Elephant, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization that works in Botswana to ensure that people and elephants prosper, "Disney said in a statement." Elephants Without Borders is working on strategies to protect Botswana's elephant refuge, helping to reduce humans – wildlife conflict through education, economic development, and solutions that redirect elephant migration away from people or provide to communities tools that help protect themselves and their property when elephants are around. "

%MINIFYHTMLe47a5dc7a8ead8e6bcdb23f1881d1b4315% %MINIFYHTMLe47a5dc7a8ead8e6bcdb23f1881d1b4316%

In January, The times The newspaper reported that Meghan had signed an agreement in which she would record a voiceover for Disney in exchange for the company donating to Elephants Without Borders.