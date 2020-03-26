Meghan Markle coming to Disney + soon as narrator of new documentary

Meghan Markle has taken her first step into the entertainment industry. The Duchess of Sussex has provided the voice for the new Disneynature documentary Elephants, which will begin airing on Disney + on April 3.

According to Persons magazine, the project will benefit Elephants Without Borders and has been in process for a while. Markle began her collaboration with Disney before she and Prince Harry announced in early January that they would cease to be members of the royal family.

The new Disneynature documentaries will be released on Disney + on April 3, including: "ELEPHANT,quot; – narrated by Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex. EF DOLPHIN REEF ’- narrated by Natalie Portman. pic.twitter.com/loMdnyRDCV – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 26, 2020

Markle recorded her narration in London last fall, after she and Prince Harry attended the city premiere of The Lion King Redo. During that event, Harry spoke briefly to Disney CEO Bob Iger and appeared to be applying for a job for his wife.

"You know he does voiceovers," Harry can be heard saying in a video that captured the encounter.

Between Harry talking to Iger and the couple's story of supporting Elephants Without Borders, filmmakers Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz contacted the Duchess of Sussex last summer and asked if she would be interested in doing the voiceover for the documentary.

However, despite rumors to the contrary, Markle does not have an agreement with Disney to do more projects, but that could change in the future.

the Elephants The documentary follows an African elephant named Shani and her son Jomo as her herd, led by matriarch Gaia, who travels hundreds of miles through the Kalahari desert. During the journey, majestic animals face predators, extreme heat, and see their resources dwindle as they try to reach a lush, green destination like their ancestors.

Meghan Markle landed her first non-real role after she and Prince Harry's announcement strayed from real life, as narrator of a Disney live-action documentary & # 39; Elephant & # 39; https://t.co/wIKw0Q78bq by @lisettevoytko pic.twitter.com/sfeSUEA71r – Forbes (@Forbes) March 26, 2020

Meghan and Harry traveled to Botswana in 2017 with Dr. Mike Chase from Elephants Without Borders to help with the conservation effort, this is how Markle first saw the footage from the documentary.

Harry has shared his love of conservation work in Africa with his wife since he met her, as he is the President of African Parks and a patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana. Prince Harry has visited the continent numerous times over the years, and refers to it as his "second home,quot;.

The African continent is reportedly where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "fell in love,quot; when he took her to Botswana on vacation a few weeks after they met.

Ad

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped together under the stars. She came and joined me for five days, which was absolutely fantastic, ”he said. "So we were really alone, which was crucial for me to make sure we had a chance to meet."



Post views:

3