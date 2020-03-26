Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: This is how they are dealing with Prince Charles testing positive for COVID-19!

As those who follow the royal family know, Prince Charles has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine while recovering. Reports say the blue-blooded man has only mild symptoms and is doing very well, but his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle find it "incredibly difficult,quot; to be away from him during this time of isolation.

Insider talk through HollywoodLife about how the famous couple has been dealing with Charles' diagnosis.

Ghan Meghan and Harry are following guidelines to stay where they are. It is incredibly difficult to be that far during this crisis and of course they are concerned about Harry's father but they have no plans to fly back to the UK right now. The newly married couple recently returned to Canada after a whirlwind of travel to England where they completed their final commitments as hardworking members of the royal family. "

They continued to share that ‘They chose to leave their baby Archie Harrison, 10 months old, in Canada due to concerns about the growing global health pandemic. Harry is sensible and knows that the right thing to do is to follow orders to stay home and that is what they are doing. Is not easy. If this were under more normal circumstances, they would want to be with their father, but they simply cannot. "

However, the same source also mentioned that the reality of things is that even if they were still in the UK there would be no difference.

Due to social estrangement, Harry would not have seen his father in any way and at least rest assured that Charles is receiving the best care available.

Both Harry and Meghan are aware that not everyone has access to such great care in the midst of this global crisis, so they acknowledge that he is one of the lucky ones.



