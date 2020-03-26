Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Reports say they moved to Los Angeles – Details!

%MINIFYHTMLfed3a06281ead213a024f2863fd26e1311% %MINIFYHTMLfed3a06281ead213a024f2863fd26e1312%

According to new reports, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their baby, Archie, moved from their Canadian residence to Los Angeles, which turns out to be the actress's hometown! Not only that, but it's also where Meghan's mother lives, so they now live closer to her in the midst of the pandemic.

In other words, despite the fact that most people are quarantined in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still on the move.

%MINIFYHTMLfed3a06281ead213a024f2863fd26e1313% %MINIFYHTMLfed3a06281ead213a024f2863fd26e1314%

Reports say the family of three moved from their previous Vancouver Island residence where they lived for a few months after handing over their royal titles to Los Angeles!

%MINIFYHTMLfed3a06281ead213a024f2863fd26e1315% %MINIFYHTMLfed3a06281ead213a024f2863fd26e1316%

This new development was shared by a source through People magazine.

But even though it's also where Meghan's mother lives, she, Harry, and their 10-month-old son are apparently isolated in an isolated compound compound ‘right now and haven't ventured out yet.

The terrifying pandemic began not long after the royal couple announced their departure from the UK royal family.

The two made it clear that they want to earn their money independently and live simpler lives.

As a result, Queen Elizabeth announced that there would be a "transition period in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom."

Ad %MINIFYHTMLfed3a06281ead213a024f2863fd26e1331% %MINIFYHTMLfed3a06281ead213a024f2863fd26e1331%

Although they will be living far from Harry's house, a source tells HollywoodLife that Meghan ‘wants Harry to stay close to his family. It has been a difficult time, but at the end of the day he still loves his family and that will not change and has not changed. He has always been close to his grandmother and wishes that she had time with Archie, he loves to see them together. It was sad that they couldn't bring Archie on their trip, but it was a sensible choice and everyone understood. However, they want to return as soon as they can to remedy that. "



Post views:

0 0